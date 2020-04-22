Virus Outbreak: Surfing’s ‘Indiana Jones’ stages unlikely photoshoot

AFP, LONDON





It is a scene that seems almost surreal today — adventure filmmaker Alison Teal paddle surfing along the River Thames in bubblegum-pink swimwear, fishing out plastic rubbish from the murky waters.

The photographs were taken just last month before anyone could have imagined that within weeks, half of humanity would find itself confined at home to stem the spread of COVID-19.

However, their message remains valid: protect our planet.

Hawaiian “protest surfer” Alison Teal stands with her surfboard by a Horse Guard during a visit to London on March 6 to raise awareness of the need to combat climate change. Photo: AFP

Dubbed the “Female Indiana Jones” by Time magazine, Teal, who is in her 30s, has for years traveled the globe raising awareness about the environment and battling plastic pollution.

With a wide social media following, her aim is to “educate through entertainment” with spontaneous events in dramatic — if unlikely — spots, always in her signature pink, like her eco-friendly surfboard made from recycled coffee cups.

She wants to convey the warning that the world’s oceans are in trouble and hopes to inspire youngsters to act.

A series of photographs featuring Teal are to be published today to mark Earth Day. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the globe, the project has taken on new meaning for the adventurous Hawaiian.

“Hopefully this is the time in history to recognize how interconnected we all are globally to improve our health for both humans and the planet,” she said in e-mailed comments from confinement at her home in Hawaii.

“It’s severely tragic the impact that the virus is having on people’s lives,” she said.

However, she added that she also saw “a ray of hope” with the effect the confinement was having on the environment.

“It makes me hopeful that we have the capability to work on improving our planet’s waterways and air quality,” she said.

Having surfed along the River Seine in Paris past the Eiffel Tower in 2018, Teal came to the British capital early last month to stage a series of photographs.

The images also show her night surfing and posing at London landmarks such as Buckingham Palace or following in The Beatles’ footsteps on Abbey Road.

They add to an impressive portfolio the surfer has amassed in the past few years.

Teal has published short films on her blog and social media, showing her diving to retrieve plastic from the ocean or paddling through stretches of rubbish from the Maldives to Los Angeles.