As healthcare workers in Colorado and Pennsylvania staged counter-protests against right-wing anti-quarantine rallies that continue to spread across the US, some experts said that such rallies could cause a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Several nurses on Monday gathered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where a protest against stay-at-home orders was taking place. The nurses carried signs urging people to go home.
The SEIU Healthcare union said that a number of nurses participated, a day after two healthcare workers in Denver blocked a similar protest in an action that went viral online.
Photo: AP
Anti-lockdown rallies have also been seen in states including Texas, Wisconsin, Ohio and Minnesota.
Video of the Harrisburg event showed many protesters defying social distancing recommendations.
On Sunday a rally in Olympia, Washington state, attracted more than 2,000 people, according to the Seattle Times.
Photographs showed hundreds standing in close proximity outside the state capitol.
“2,500 anti-lockdown rally in Olympia, Washington,” Eric Feigl-Ding (丁亮), an epidemiologist and public health scientist at the Harvard T.H. Chan. School of Public Health, tweeted. “I predict a new epidemic surge (incubation time ~5-7 days before onset symptoms, if any, and transmission to associates around that time, even among asymptomatics) so increase in 2-4 weeks from now.”
In pictures of the Olympia rally, one man held a sign that said: “Governmet [sic] isn’t the solution, you are!!” Another carried a sign that said: “No to 5G!”, probably referring a disproven conspiracy theory that the 5G wireless network is responsible for the virus.
Many such events have been inspired by a Michigan protest that was planned by the Michigan Conservative Coalition (MCC) and the Michigan Freedom Fund (MFF), right-wing lobbying groups with links to the Trump administration.
Meshawn Maddock, a member of the advisory board of Women for Trump — an official arm of the president’s re-election campaign — is an MCC member and helped organize the protest at the Michigan state capitol in Lansing on Wednesday last week.
The MFF has received more than US$500,000 from the family of US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. DeVos has personally donated US$80,000 in the past four years.
On Monday, ABC News reported that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper had asked US Vice President Mike Pence to stress the need for social distancing to be observed.
Whitmer reportedly said that although people wanted to “do the wonderful American tradition of dissent and demonstration … it’s just so dangerous to do that.”
