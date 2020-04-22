Only a tiny proportion of the global population — maybe as few as 2 perceant or 3 percent — appear to have antibodies in their blood showing they have been infected with COVID-19, the WHO said, a finding that bodes ill for hopes that herd immunity would ease the exit from lockdown.
“Easing restrictions is not the end of the epidemic in any country,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing in Geneva on Monday. “So-called lockdowns can help to take the heat out of a country’s epidemic.”
However, serological testing to find out how large a proportion of the population have had the infection and developed antibodies to it — which it is hoped would mean they have some level of immunity — suggests that the numbers are low.
Photo: Reuters
“Early data suggests that a relatively small percentage of the populations may have been infected,” Tedros said. “Not more than 2 percent to 3 percent.”
Maria Van Kerkhove, a US infectious diseases expert who is the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said that they had thought the number of people infected would be higher, but added that it was still too early to be sure.
“Initially, we see a lower proportion of people with antibodies than we were expecting,” she said. “A lower number of people are infected.”
A study carried out in Santa Clara, California, by Stanford University and released on Friday as a “pre-print” without peer review, found that 50 to 85 times more people had been infected with the virus than official figures showed.
Santa Clara County had 1,094 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the time the study was carried out, but antibody tests suggest that between 48,000 and 81,000 people had been infected by early this month, most of whom did not develop symptoms.
However, even those high figures mean that within the whole population of the county, only 3 percent have been infected and have COVID-19 antibodies.
A study in the Netherlands of 7,000 blood donors also found that just 3 percent had antibodies.
Van Kerkhove said they needed to look carefully at the way the studies were being carried out.
That would include asking how they found the people to test. Was it at random or were they blood donors, who tend to be healthy adults? They would also need to look at how well the blood tests were performed.
The WHO-supported studies would use robust methods and the tests would be validated for accuracy.
The hope is that people who have had COVID-19 would be able to resume their lives.
However, Van Kerkhove last week said that even if tests showed a person had antibodies, it did not prove that they were immune.
“Right now, we have no evidence that the use of a serological test can show that an individual has immunity or is protected from reinfection,” she said.
