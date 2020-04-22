Virus Outbreak: Virus ‘amplifies press freedom threats’

CONTROLLING MEASURES: RSF said that while Russia was still trying to regulate the Internet, China’s ‘system of information hyper-control’ had affected the whole world

AFP, PARIS





The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating threats to press freedom around the world, with authoritarian states including China and Iran suppressing details of the outbreak, activists said yesterday.

Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in its annual press freedom rankings the pandemic was “highlighting and amplifying the many crises” already casting a shadow on press freedom.

The outbreak had encouraged some regimes to “take advantage of the fact people are stunned and mobilization has weakened to impose measures that would be impossible to adopt in normal times,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.

The rankings saw few major changes from last year, with Nordic countries regarded as the most free and isolated states Turkmenistan and North Korea footing the list of 180 countries.

RSF accused China and Iran — in 177th and 173rd place respectively — of censoring major coronavirus outbreaks.

Alluding to accusations that Beijing concealed the initial extent of the outbreak, it said that China “maintains its system of information hyper-control, whose negative effects for the entire world have been seen during the coronavirus public health crisis.”

Europe has also not been immune — Hungary has passed a special law on false information that was a “completely disproportionate and coercive measure,” RSF said.

RSF said there was a “clear correlation” between suppression of media freedom in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a country’s ranking in the index.

Norway topped the index for the fourth year in a row, and Finland was again the runner-up. North Korea took last position from Turkmenistan, and Eritrea continued to be Africa’s lowest-ranked country at number 178.

The third biggest leap was by Sudan, which rose 16 places to 159th after the removal of Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir.

France lost two places to rank 32nd, with journalists in the country sometimes the victims of police violence at demonstrations, RSF said.

Published annually by RSF since 2002, the World Press Freedom Index assesses factors such as media independence, self-censorship, the legal framework and transparency based on a questionnaire filled out by experts.

Turkey rose three places to 154th, but RSF said that this was because of “other countries falling” rather than positive change.

It said that censorship of the media, especially online media, has been stepped up in Turkey and the country was “more authoritarian than ever.”

Russia, in 149th place, is also persevering “efforts to control the Internet, using ever more elaborate methods,” it said, citing a law that would allow the country to disconnect the Russian Internet from the rest of the world.

“The prospect of a Chinese-style scenario [in Russia] is alarming,” RSF said.

“Almost everywhere in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, strongmen are consolidating their grip on news and information,” RSF said.