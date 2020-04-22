The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating threats to press freedom around the world, with authoritarian states including China and Iran suppressing details of the outbreak, activists said yesterday.
Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in its annual press freedom rankings the pandemic was “highlighting and amplifying the many crises” already casting a shadow on press freedom.
The outbreak had encouraged some regimes to “take advantage of the fact people are stunned and mobilization has weakened to impose measures that would be impossible to adopt in normal times,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.
The rankings saw few major changes from last year, with Nordic countries regarded as the most free and isolated states Turkmenistan and North Korea footing the list of 180 countries.
RSF accused China and Iran — in 177th and 173rd place respectively — of censoring major coronavirus outbreaks.
Alluding to accusations that Beijing concealed the initial extent of the outbreak, it said that China “maintains its system of information hyper-control, whose negative effects for the entire world have been seen during the coronavirus public health crisis.”
Europe has also not been immune — Hungary has passed a special law on false information that was a “completely disproportionate and coercive measure,” RSF said.
RSF said there was a “clear correlation” between suppression of media freedom in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a country’s ranking in the index.
Norway topped the index for the fourth year in a row, and Finland was again the runner-up. North Korea took last position from Turkmenistan, and Eritrea continued to be Africa’s lowest-ranked country at number 178.
The third biggest leap was by Sudan, which rose 16 places to 159th after the removal of Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir.
France lost two places to rank 32nd, with journalists in the country sometimes the victims of police violence at demonstrations, RSF said.
Published annually by RSF since 2002, the World Press Freedom Index assesses factors such as media independence, self-censorship, the legal framework and transparency based on a questionnaire filled out by experts.
Turkey rose three places to 154th, but RSF said that this was because of “other countries falling” rather than positive change.
It said that censorship of the media, especially online media, has been stepped up in Turkey and the country was “more authoritarian than ever.”
Russia, in 149th place, is also persevering “efforts to control the Internet, using ever more elaborate methods,” it said, citing a law that would allow the country to disconnect the Russian Internet from the rest of the world.
“The prospect of a Chinese-style scenario [in Russia] is alarming,” RSF said.
“Almost everywhere in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, strongmen are consolidating their grip on news and information,” RSF said.
A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been handing out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video posted on Facebook, Guzman’s daughter, Alejandrina, can be seen stuffing toilet paper and food into a cardboard box bearing slick logos and a designer stencil-style image of her father, the former Sinaloa cartel chief who is in a maximum security US prison. The oil, sugar, rice and other items in the boxes, which the video’s narrator calls “Chapo’s provisions,” were distributed in Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara. Alejandrina Guzman’s handout was linked
BRACING FOR IMPACT: World Bank president David Malpass said that ‘it’s clear’ that contributions and debt relief ‘won’t be enough’ to prevent a setback in progress International financial institutions and African leaders on Friday warned that the continent needs tens of billions of US dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support. In a joint statement, the World Bank and IMF said that they had each contributed to the US$57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world’s poorest continent, while US$13 billion came from private funds. “This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated US$114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, came under fire on social media yesterday over a report that she visited a shrine last month with about 50 people, adding to public disapproval of how her husband has handled the coronavirus crisis. Shinzo Abe’s support has been hurt by what critics say is a timid and sluggish response to the outbreak, and by widespread criticism that he has appeared tone deaf to the severity of the crisis in his own social media posts. Akie Abe became a trending topic on Japanese Twitter, with her name gaining more than 17,000 retweets by mid-morning,
VITAL ROLE: US Republicans said in a letter that they ‘understand and value’ the WHO as ‘the only organization working on the ground in the worst places in the world’ US Congressional Republicans on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to condition funding for the WHO on the resignation of its chief over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seventeen Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that they had “lost faith” in WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, even as they stressed that the organization is vital to tackling the world’s health problems. “Director-General Tedros has failed in his mandate to objectively respond to the largest global health crisis since the HIV/AIDS pandemic,” the lawmakers, led by Republican Michael McCaul, wrote to Trump in a letter. Trump on Tuesday announced that Washington