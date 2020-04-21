World News Quick Take

Agencies





ISRAEL

Anti-Netanyahu rally held

More than 2,000 people took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Sunday night to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to form an “emergency” government with his chief rival, and accusing him of using the coronavirus crisis to escape prosecution on corruption charges. Demonstrators wore face masks and largely kept their distance from one another, in line with social distancing rules, as speakers criticized Netanyahu’s possible partnership with Benny Gantz. Some held black flags, which have become the symbol of their campaign in recent weeks. Netanyahu’s coalition talks with Gantz have reportedly stalled due to demands by the prime minister to gain more control over judicial appointments and assurances that he can remain in office even if he gives up the prime minister’s job in a proposed power-sharing arrangement with Gantz. “Corona equals virus in the service of a dictator,” one sign read.

VANUATU

Prime minister elected

Parliament yesterday elected a new prime minister more than a month after the country went to the polls. Bob Loughman, a lawmaker from the island of Tanna, defeated former foreign minister Ralph Regenvanu by a vote of 31 to 21. Loughman is the leader of the Vanua’aku Pati — one of the nation’s oldest political parties — which secured seven out of 52 seats in the March 19 elections. He has been in parliament since 2004 and has previously served as minister for education, minister for trade and tourism, and deputy prime minister. His coalition government is to include two other major parties, as well as several independents and micro-parties.

MOZAMBIQUE

Brazilian suspect deported

One of Brazil’s most wanted criminals, an alleged drug lord who has been on the run for two decades, was expelled on Sunday. Gilberto “Fuminho” Aparecido dos Santos was sent home on a Brazilian air force plane that left Maputo at 1:30am, with dozens of police officers on board, the authorities said. The Brazilian Ministry of Justice said later announced that Dos Santos had been placed in a prison. He had been arrested on Monday last week in an international sting operation that included agents from Brazil and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

AUSTRALIA

Google, Facebook to pay

Google and Facebook must pay for news content, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said yesterday. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) would release in late July draft rules for the platforms to pay fair compensation for the journalistic content siphoned from news media, he said. “We won’t bow to their threats,” Frydenberg said. “We understand the challenge that we face. This is a big mountain to climb. These are big companies that we are dealing with, but there is also so much at stake, so we’re prepared for this fight.” The ACCC had attempted to negotiate a voluntary code by which the global giants would agree to pay traditional media for their content. However, the parties could not agree on “this key issue of payment for content,” he said. Google and Facebook said they had been working to the ACCC’s November deadline to negotiate a voluntary code.

VATICAN CITY

Francis urges solidarity

Pope Francis yesterday urged politicians to put aside partisan differences to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in a united way. Francis’ private morning Mass has been transmitted live on television for the past six weeks since the outbreak took hold in Italy. Each day he chooses a theme or intention, such as thanking those who provide medical and other essential services. “We pray today for men and women who have a political vocation,” he said at the start of the Mass, adding that “politics is a high form of charity.” The Mass is attended by only a few close aides instead of several dozen guests, as was the case before the outbreak. We pray “for the political parties of various countries, so that in this time of pandemic, they together seek the good of the country and not the good of their own party,” he said. The leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Roman Catholics did not name any countries or politicians. Francis, who has been saying Masses and holding general audiences without public participation, has been drawing attention to the effects of the crisis on society’s most vulnerable sectors, particularly homeless people and migrants. He called for an all-embracing vision of the world after the pandemic ends, saying that moving on without global solidarity or excluding some from the recovery would result in “an even worse virus.”

SPAIN

Virus fund to be suggested

The government plans to propose to its EU partners that the bloc create a 1.5 trillion euro (US$1.63 trillion) fund to aid recovery in countries worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, El Pais reported yesterday, citing an internal document. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez plans to make a formal proposal to his EU colleagues during a summit on Thursday, the newspaper said. The fund proposed by the government would be financed by perpetual debt raised by the 27-country EU and the cash sent to the different countries would count as transfers, not debt, the newspaper said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Chinese gowns ‘secured’

Britain has secured 25 million protective gowns from China and is working across the globe to secure more supplies of medical clothing after some hospitals warned that they were running low, Minister of Cultural Affairs Oliver Dowden said yesterday. The government has also said it is expecting 400,000 gowns to arrive from Turkey, protective clothing worn by medics to shield them from the virus in hospitals. “We’ve secured 25 million gowns from China, those will be coming in,” he told LBC Radio. “We’re working across the globe to get supplies.”

FRANCE

Over 30 studies under way

More than 30 studies are under way in France — of a world total of 860 — in search of drugs to treat COVID-19, infectologist Florence Ader said on Sunday. The research is “extremely active” in the nation, involving about 1,600 patients, Ader told a news conference. Ader heads a study dubbed Discovery in collaboration with several other European countries, with researchers conducting clinical trials of four potential treatments, including hydroxychloroquine. Of about 3,200 patients in Europe, at least 800 are in France. All are in hospitals and severely ill with COVID-19. Around the world, about 150 projects seek to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus. France’s Institut Pasteur is to carry out trials on humans by this summer, Ader said.

SINGAPORE

Virus cases spike

The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed an additional 1,426 cases of COVID-19 infection, a record daily jump that took the city-state’s tally to 8,014. The ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were among migrant workers living in dormitories. Among the new cases, 16 people are citizens or permanent residents. The city-state’s tally of cases stands at 8,014, with 11 fatalities.

BANGLADESH

Crowds attend funeral

The government has tightened a clampdown on seven villages after tens of thousands attended the funeral of a popular local cleric in spite of a nationwide lockdown, officials said yesterday. “We’ve strictly ordered all residents of the seven villages to stay at home at all times at least for the next 14 days so we can identify if anyone contracted the virus following Saturday’s gathering,” a local police officer said. Police had not expected such a large number of people to gather for the funeral of Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari in Brahmanbaria District, about 60km east of the capital, Dhaka. Local media said that few of the mourners wore masks. The government has ordered the two most senior policemen in the district to be removed from duty for failing to prevent crowds gathering.

PHILIPPINES

Nineteen deaths reported

The Department of Health yesterday reported 19 new coronavirus deaths and 200 additional infections. Total infections have risen to 6,459, while deaths have increased to 428, but 41 more people recovered, bringing total recoveries to 613, the department said in a statement.