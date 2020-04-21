Virus Outbreak: Olympics not likely to be held in 2021, expert says

AFP, TOKYO





A Japanese expert who has criticized the country’s response to COVID-19 yesterday said that he is “pessimistic” that the postponed Olympics can be held even next year.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think the Olympics is likely to be held next year,” said Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University.

Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed last month to delay the Tokyo Games until July next year after pressure from athletes and sports federations.

However, in the past few days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread worldwide, there have been questions about whether even a year-long delay would be sufficient.

Iwata told a news briefing that the virus would have to be under control at home and abroad for the Games to take place “because you have to invite the athletes and the audience from all over the world.”

“Japan might be able to control this disease by next summer, I wish we could, but I don’t think that would happen everywhere on Earth, so in this regard I’m very pessimistic about holding the Olympic Games next summer,” he said.

Iwata said he could only see the Games being held next year if they were significantly altered, “such as no audience, or very limited participation.”

Iwata made headlines earlier this year for his public criticism of Japan’s handling of the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked off the country’s coast.

The decision to postpone the Olympics is unprecedented in peacetime, and followed a wave of complaints from athletes facing travel bans and lockdowns.

The postponement is a huge undertaking, but organizers have insisted they are working toward the new opening date despite ongoing uncertainty about when the pandemic will be over.

Asked about potential delays to next year’s, organizers said that their “mission is to prepare the stage for next summer.”

“We do not feel it is appropriate to respond to speculative questions,” they told reporters.