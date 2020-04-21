Japanese medics are warning more must be done to prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming the country’s healthcare system as confirmed cases passed 10,000, despite a nationwide state of emergency.
Experts have been alarmed by a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, with hundreds detected daily.
Japan’s outbreak remains less severe than in hard-hit European countries, but its caseload is one of Asia’s highest after China and India, and is roughly on par with South Korea.
Photo: Reuters
There have been 171 deaths recorded so far in Japan and 10,751 cases, with the country under a month-long state of emergency, which initially covered seven regions but is now in place nationwide.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged residents to reduce contact with other people by 70 to 80 percent, and the number of people on Tokyo’s normally packed transport system has dropped significantly.
Yet the measures do not prevent people from going out, and many shops and even restaurants remain open, even as medical associations warn the country’s healthcare system is struggling to cope.
“The system is on the verge of collapse in many places in Japan,” said Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University who has repeatedly criticized the government’s response to the crisis.
Speaking at a news briefing yesterday, Iwata said that Japan’s strategy of limited testing and intensive contact-tracing worked well in the initial phase of the local outbreak, when numbers were small.
However, he said Japan failed to adapt as the outbreak grew.
“We needed to prepare for once the situation changes, once the cluster-chasing became not effective and we needed to change strategy immediately, but traditionally speaking, and historically speaking, Japan is not very good at changing strategy,” he said. “We are very poor at even thinking of plan B because thinking of plan B is a sign of admitting failure of plan A.”
Japan’s government says that it has adjusted its strategy, boosting testing capacity, changing rules that required all positive cases to remain in hospitals where wards quickly became full, and imposing the state of emergency to reduce the spread.
Yet medical experts have called the measures insufficient.
“Beds for novel coronavirus patients continue to be almost full,” Tokyo Medical Association president Haruo Ozaki said on Friday last week.
The association has been increasing beds, but with a large number of new cases coming in every day, “beds are being occupied instantly,” he said.
Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato has acknowledged that hospitals have in some cases turned away suspected coronavirus patients in ambulances.
“Japan hasn’t built a system in which ordinary hospitals can take infectious disease patients in an emergency, when designated hospitals can’t cope,” Ozaki said.
“We are doing our best ... but infections are spreading faster than expected,” he added.
Social media anger from Chinese nationalists over a Thai Internet model’s comments has set off a regional storm uniting pro-democracy campaigners against pro-Beijing cyberwarriors, with insults and mocking memes flying back and forth. The quarrel, which has seen Southeast Asian Internet users join forces with those in Taiwan and Hong Kong, has highlighted old tensions between China and its smaller neighbors fanned by the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Political analysts and activists said the online row, which started at the weekend, was unique in volume and regional spread at a time when ever more of life has been forced online. “This is
The Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been removed from sale on Web sites in China, after it was used by Hong Kong activists to spread pro-democracy messages. The popular game disappeared from the Alibaba-owned Taobao Web site last week. The game allows users to decorate their game environment with a pattern creation tool, which some players have used to create politically sensitive images and slogans which they screenshot and share on social media. Some posts related to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and attacked Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). One high-profile
A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been handing out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video posted on Facebook, Guzman’s daughter, Alejandrina, can be seen stuffing toilet paper and food into a cardboard box bearing slick logos and a designer stencil-style image of her father, the former Sinaloa cartel chief who is in a maximum security US prison. The oil, sugar, rice and other items in the boxes, which the video’s narrator calls “Chapo’s provisions,” were distributed in Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara. Alejandrina Guzman’s handout was linked
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, came under fire on social media yesterday over a report that she visited a shrine last month with about 50 people, adding to public disapproval of how her husband has handled the coronavirus crisis. Shinzo Abe’s support has been hurt by what critics say is a timid and sluggish response to the outbreak, and by widespread criticism that he has appeared tone deaf to the severity of the crisis in his own social media posts. Akie Abe became a trending topic on Japanese Twitter, with her name gaining more than 17,000 retweets by mid-morning,