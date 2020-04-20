World News Quick Take

GERMANY

Virtual memorials held

The nation yesterday held virtual commemorations for the liberation of two Nazi concentration camps 75 years ago, as long-planned anniversary events have had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the outbreak, dozens of survivors had planned to attend the ceremonies. In a video message, Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said more than 20,000 people died at Sachsenhausen concentration camp north of Berlin, which meant that a minute’s silence for each of the victims would take two weeks. Many of those killed at Sachsenhausen were Soviet soldiers. The camp was also used to intern Jews, political prisoners, gays and Jehovah’s Witnesses from more than 40 countries. The virtual ceremony also commemorated the liberation of nearby Ravensbrueck concentration camp. Minister of Education, Society and Culture Monika Gruetters said the current closure of memorial sites due to the pandemic made it particularly important to hold virtual ceremonies and recall the atrocities committed by the Nazis.

GREECE

Fire damages migrant camp

One of the nation’s largest migrant camps has been extensively damaged in a fire, hours after the death of an Iraqi woman living there sparked unrest, officials said yesterday. The fire late on Saturday at Vial camp on Chios Island destroyed the facilities of the European asylum service, a canteen, tents and many housing containers, Ministry of Migration Secretary Manos Logothetis said. “A large part of the camp’s administrative services was destroyed,” he said, but no injuries were reported. A local police source said three persons had been detained in relation to the unrest.

RUSSIA

Money over toilet paper

While consumers around the globe last month were hoarding toilet paper ahead of a wave of government-imposed lockdowns, Russians were stockpiling cash. About 1 trillion rubles (US$13.6 billion) have been issued from cash machines and bank branches since the beginning of last month, more than during the whole of last year, central bank data show. “People were afraid that banks will be unavailable during the quarantine,” said Denis Poryvay, an analyst at Raiffeisenbank in Moscow. “They withdrew money for the same reason as people hoarded food.” Daily spikes in withdrawals coincide with President Vladimir Putin’s regular televised briefings outlining measures being taken to fight COVID-19. There was a spike in money being taken out after Putin announced a tax on bank deposits of more than 1 million rubles, and more cash was hoarded after he extended self-isolation measures until at least next month.

ISRAEL

Hezbollah actions criticized

The government on Saturday accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of “provocative” activity along the Lebanese-Israeli border and said it would complain to the UN Security Council. Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz accused Hezbollah of multiple attempts to breach the border on Friday night. The military fired flares along the frontier after signs of a possible border breach, and later said that it had found damage to its security fence in three locations.

SOUTH KOREA

New infections decrease

Seoul yesterday reported fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases for the first day in two months, with eight new infections. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The death toll rose to 234. It was the first time since Feb. 18 that the nation reported a single-digit daily rise. The figure brings its total infections to 10,661. It has recently been reporting about 20 daily new cases. President Moon Jae-in said that the nation’s progress gave hope that the disease is “surmountable” in other parts of the world. “The government will prepare for new daily lives and the new world order ‘post-COVID’ with the unified power of the citizens,” he said.

SINGAPORE

Virus cases skyrocket

The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed 596 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases in the city-state to 6,558. The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories and 25 are permanent residents, it said in a statement. Meanwhile, Indonesia has the most cases in Southeast Asia with 6,575 cases and the Philippines has 6,259.

THAILAND

Virus count rises to 2,765

The kingdom yesterday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,765, a senior official said. Of the new cases, 28 were in Bangkok, Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin said. No new fatalities were reported. The nation has had 47 deaths from the coronavirus.

UNITED KINGDOM

Care deaths could top 7,500

The number of people killed by the coronavirus in care homes could be as high as 7,500 — five times the official estimate, said Care England, the nation’s largest representative body for care homes. “Without testing, it is very difficult to give an absolute figure,” the care home charity’s chief executive officer Martin Green told the Daily Telegraph. “However, if we look at some of the death rates since April 1 and compare them with previous years’ rates, we estimate a figure of about 7,500 people may have died as a result of COVID-19.” The figure is higher than the estimate of 1,400 suggested by the government earlier this week, and far in excess of the 217 care home deaths recorded by the Office for National Statistics up to April 3, the most recent date for which official data is available.