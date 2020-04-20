GERMANY
Virtual memorials held
The nation yesterday held virtual commemorations for the liberation of two Nazi concentration camps 75 years ago, as long-planned anniversary events have had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the outbreak, dozens of survivors had planned to attend the ceremonies. In a video message, Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said more than 20,000 people died at Sachsenhausen concentration camp north of Berlin, which meant that a minute’s silence for each of the victims would take two weeks. Many of those killed at Sachsenhausen were Soviet soldiers. The camp was also used to intern Jews, political prisoners, gays and Jehovah’s Witnesses from more than 40 countries. The virtual ceremony also commemorated the liberation of nearby Ravensbrueck concentration camp. Minister of Education, Society and Culture Monika Gruetters said the current closure of memorial sites due to the pandemic made it particularly important to hold virtual ceremonies and recall the atrocities committed by the Nazis.
GREECE
Fire damages migrant camp
One of the nation’s largest migrant camps has been extensively damaged in a fire, hours after the death of an Iraqi woman living there sparked unrest, officials said yesterday. The fire late on Saturday at Vial camp on Chios Island destroyed the facilities of the European asylum service, a canteen, tents and many housing containers, Ministry of Migration Secretary Manos Logothetis said. “A large part of the camp’s administrative services was destroyed,” he said, but no injuries were reported. A local police source said three persons had been detained in relation to the unrest.
RUSSIA
Money over toilet paper
While consumers around the globe last month were hoarding toilet paper ahead of a wave of government-imposed lockdowns, Russians were stockpiling cash. About 1 trillion rubles (US$13.6 billion) have been issued from cash machines and bank branches since the beginning of last month, more than during the whole of last year, central bank data show. “People were afraid that banks will be unavailable during the quarantine,” said Denis Poryvay, an analyst at Raiffeisenbank in Moscow. “They withdrew money for the same reason as people hoarded food.” Daily spikes in withdrawals coincide with President Vladimir Putin’s regular televised briefings outlining measures being taken to fight COVID-19. There was a spike in money being taken out after Putin announced a tax on bank deposits of more than 1 million rubles, and more cash was hoarded after he extended self-isolation measures until at least next month.
ISRAEL
Hezbollah actions criticized
The government on Saturday accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of “provocative” activity along the Lebanese-Israeli border and said it would complain to the UN Security Council. Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz accused Hezbollah of multiple attempts to breach the border on Friday night. The military fired flares along the frontier after signs of a possible border breach, and later said that it had found damage to its security fence in three locations.
SOUTH KOREA
New infections decrease
Seoul yesterday reported fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases for the first day in two months, with eight new infections. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The death toll rose to 234. It was the first time since Feb. 18 that the nation reported a single-digit daily rise. The figure brings its total infections to 10,661. It has recently been reporting about 20 daily new cases. President Moon Jae-in said that the nation’s progress gave hope that the disease is “surmountable” in other parts of the world. “The government will prepare for new daily lives and the new world order ‘post-COVID’ with the unified power of the citizens,” he said.
SINGAPORE
Virus cases skyrocket
The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed 596 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases in the city-state to 6,558. The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories and 25 are permanent residents, it said in a statement. Meanwhile, Indonesia has the most cases in Southeast Asia with 6,575 cases and the Philippines has 6,259.
THAILAND
Virus count rises to 2,765
The kingdom yesterday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,765, a senior official said. Of the new cases, 28 were in Bangkok, Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin said. No new fatalities were reported. The nation has had 47 deaths from the coronavirus.
UNITED KINGDOM
Care deaths could top 7,500
The number of people killed by the coronavirus in care homes could be as high as 7,500 — five times the official estimate, said Care England, the nation’s largest representative body for care homes. “Without testing, it is very difficult to give an absolute figure,” the care home charity’s chief executive officer Martin Green told the Daily Telegraph. “However, if we look at some of the death rates since April 1 and compare them with previous years’ rates, we estimate a figure of about 7,500 people may have died as a result of COVID-19.” The figure is higher than the estimate of 1,400 suggested by the government earlier this week, and far in excess of the 217 care home deaths recorded by the Office for National Statistics up to April 3, the most recent date for which official data is available.
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented an all-hours automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 262 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing program that began on March 31, many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work. Nguyen Thi Ly’s husband was among those who have lost their job. “This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for
Social media anger from Chinese nationalists over a Thai Internet model’s comments has set off a regional storm uniting pro-democracy campaigners against pro-Beijing cyberwarriors, with insults and mocking memes flying back and forth. The quarrel, which has seen Southeast Asian Internet users join forces with those in Taiwan and Hong Kong, has highlighted old tensions between China and its smaller neighbors fanned by the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Political analysts and activists said the online row, which started at the weekend, was unique in volume and regional spread at a time when ever more of life has been forced online. “This is
The Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been removed from sale on Web sites in China, after it was used by Hong Kong activists to spread pro-democracy messages. The popular game disappeared from the Alibaba-owned Taobao Web site last week. The game allows users to decorate their game environment with a pattern creation tool, which some players have used to create politically sensitive images and slogans which they screenshot and share on social media. Some posts related to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and attacked Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). One high-profile
SEEKING AN ADVANTAGE: As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, rival powers are deploying soft power and aid to advance their own foreign policy goals in Belgrade First, the Chinese came to Belgrade, with planeloads of equipment and six medical experts to help coordinate national coronavirus policy. An emotional Serbian president kissed the Chinese flag in gratitude and slammed Europe for its lack of assistance. Then came the Russians, who flew in less crucial, but nevertheless welcome resources on military jets with much media fanfare. Finally the Europeans came, pointing out that they had been there all along and had funded significantly more than Russia and China put together. In Serbia, a candidate country for eventual EU accession that has also courted Moscow and Beijing in recent years, the intersection