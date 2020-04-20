Virus Outbreak: Circus animals caught in lockdown bored, hungry

AFP, SAVONA, Italy





What do you call a hungry alligator during a coronavirus lockdown? An Italian circus stuck in a car park for two months has the answer: A problem.

The Millennium Circus was supposed to be performing along the Ligurian coast in northern Italy, but the COVID-19 outbreak and a national shutdown of the country stopped it in its tracks.

A kangaroo lies listlessly in its enclosure, while llamas, camels and ponies gather at the fences dividing their respective pens, keeping each other company.

A Circo Millennium staff member feeds some of the circus’ animals on Friday in Savona, Italy, where the group has been stuck since late February after the Italian government imposed a lockdown on the region to try and halt the spread of COVID-19. Photo: AFP

Like the rest of the country, they can do little but kill time, while waiting for the potatoes to be handed out.

The 40 animals — parrots, geese, a huge-horned buffalo — and 35 performers and staff were only supposed to be at the vast car park for a few days, before heading up the coast to seaside resorts, but the troupe has been at a standstill since Feb. 20 and has to rely on the help of local associations and animal lovers to feed its beasts.

“They eat about 200 kilos of fodder a day, as well as apples and carrots. And they drink about 1,000 liters of water daily,” artistic director Derek Coda Prin said.

Locals arrive with donated bags of fruit, vegetables, bread or meat.

“At this point, unfortunately, the animals have become a problem,” said Coda Prin, whose family has worked in the circus for five generations.

“They are our life companions, our friends, and we try to look after them in the best possible way, but they’re not like dogs or cats you can give your leftover lunchtime pasta to,” he said.

Paradoxically, among those helping the Millennium Circus is the ENPA, Italy’s national association for the protection of animals, which fights the exploitation of animals in circuses.

Coda Prin said he was worried the virus — believed to have originated in wild animals — might put the paying public off circuses featuring feathered and fanged creatures.

“I think it will have created a bit of a dangerous psychosis for our line of work,” Coda Prin said.