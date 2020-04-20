What do you call a hungry alligator during a coronavirus lockdown? An Italian circus stuck in a car park for two months has the answer: A problem.
The Millennium Circus was supposed to be performing along the Ligurian coast in northern Italy, but the COVID-19 outbreak and a national shutdown of the country stopped it in its tracks.
A kangaroo lies listlessly in its enclosure, while llamas, camels and ponies gather at the fences dividing their respective pens, keeping each other company.
Photo: AFP
Like the rest of the country, they can do little but kill time, while waiting for the potatoes to be handed out.
The 40 animals — parrots, geese, a huge-horned buffalo — and 35 performers and staff were only supposed to be at the vast car park for a few days, before heading up the coast to seaside resorts, but the troupe has been at a standstill since Feb. 20 and has to rely on the help of local associations and animal lovers to feed its beasts.
“They eat about 200 kilos of fodder a day, as well as apples and carrots. And they drink about 1,000 liters of water daily,” artistic director Derek Coda Prin said.
Locals arrive with donated bags of fruit, vegetables, bread or meat.
“At this point, unfortunately, the animals have become a problem,” said Coda Prin, whose family has worked in the circus for five generations.
“They are our life companions, our friends, and we try to look after them in the best possible way, but they’re not like dogs or cats you can give your leftover lunchtime pasta to,” he said.
Paradoxically, among those helping the Millennium Circus is the ENPA, Italy’s national association for the protection of animals, which fights the exploitation of animals in circuses.
Coda Prin said he was worried the virus — believed to have originated in wild animals — might put the paying public off circuses featuring feathered and fanged creatures.
“I think it will have created a bit of a dangerous psychosis for our line of work,” Coda Prin said.
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented an all-hours automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 262 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing program that began on March 31, many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work. Nguyen Thi Ly’s husband was among those who have lost their job. “This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for
Social media anger from Chinese nationalists over a Thai Internet model’s comments has set off a regional storm uniting pro-democracy campaigners against pro-Beijing cyberwarriors, with insults and mocking memes flying back and forth. The quarrel, which has seen Southeast Asian Internet users join forces with those in Taiwan and Hong Kong, has highlighted old tensions between China and its smaller neighbors fanned by the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Political analysts and activists said the online row, which started at the weekend, was unique in volume and regional spread at a time when ever more of life has been forced online. “This is
The Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been removed from sale on Web sites in China, after it was used by Hong Kong activists to spread pro-democracy messages. The popular game disappeared from the Alibaba-owned Taobao Web site last week. The game allows users to decorate their game environment with a pattern creation tool, which some players have used to create politically sensitive images and slogans which they screenshot and share on social media. Some posts related to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and attacked Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). One high-profile
SEEKING AN ADVANTAGE: As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, rival powers are deploying soft power and aid to advance their own foreign policy goals in Belgrade First, the Chinese came to Belgrade, with planeloads of equipment and six medical experts to help coordinate national coronavirus policy. An emotional Serbian president kissed the Chinese flag in gratitude and slammed Europe for its lack of assistance. Then came the Russians, who flew in less crucial, but nevertheless welcome resources on military jets with much media fanfare. Finally the Europeans came, pointing out that they had been there all along and had funded significantly more than Russia and China put together. In Serbia, a candidate country for eventual EU accession that has also courted Moscow and Beijing in recent years, the intersection