Move over, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. There is a new feisty super senior who is captivating American hearts.
Anthony Fauci is everywhere these days — not just as the straight-talking coronavirus point man at US President Donald Trump’s daily pandemic briefings but on T-shirts, coffee mugs and, yes, even doughnuts.
For many, the diminutive 79-year-old epidemiologist with a heavy Brooklyn accent is the country’s new hero — a scientist speaking truth to a terrified nation led by a president who sometimes has a loose grasp of the facts.
Photo: AFP/@Capospeakeasy/Nat RAUM
Nick Semeraro, owner of Donuts Delite in Rochester, New York, is just one of the business owners paying tribute to the doctor, and simultaneously cashing in on Fauci-mania.
Semeraro is making doughnuts that feature a picture of Fauci on edible paper where the hole should be — his way of honoring the government’s top infectious disease expert.
“I’ve never met a guy so admired by so many people. I have never heard one negative comment about him,” Semeraro said.
“In my opinion, he was like a cool calm voice in chaos,” he said of Fauci’s behavior at Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings, which can morph from a recounting of scientific facts into something more like a campaign rally.
Semeraro said that demand for his treats is so high that he has had to open up extra telephone lines, and is now shipping the Fauci donuts across the country.
Fauci’s craggy, bespectacled face is showing up on T-shirts with the slogan “In Fauci We Trust” and coffee mugs with the line “Keep calm and wash your hands.”
Online marketplace Etsy now offers more than 3,000 items dedicated to the doctor, who has been in the public eye for decades.
On Facebook, the “Dr Anthony Fauci Fan Club” has more than 79,000 members.
A video game called Fauci’s Revenge has lasers shooting out of his eyes to help defeat the virus.
In the US capital, one restaurant is selling the “Fauci Pouchy” — cocktails in a pouch with a straw, for pickup and delivery, of course, in these days of the “Great Lockdown.”
“They’re selling out like crazy,” said Rohit Malhotra, beverage director at Capo Italian Deli, which has a backroom speakeasy.
Probably no one expected this soft-spoken man who first rose to prominence during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s to become a pop culture icon.
Many Americans like Fauci because of his direct way of explaining a world that has been transformed by the pandemic.
He is often in the excruciating position of having to gently correct things Trump says as the president stands next to him, glowering.
“In a moment of crisis like this, Americans are desperate for heroes,” Princeton University history and public affairs professor Julian Zelizer said.
