A day after US President Donald Trump encouraged Americans to protest strict public health measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, new rallies were held in state capitals in Maryland, Texas and Ohio, and more are planned for next week in other states.
Hundreds of people stood shoulder-to-shoulder at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, chanting “Fire Fauci!” as part of a protest organized by the conspiracy theory site InfoWars. Anthony Fauci is the top public health expert on the White House coronavirus taskforce.
In Maryland, protesters stayed inside their cars and honked their horns as they drove around the capital, Annapolis, to demand that Governor Larry Hogan “reopen Maryland.”
Photo: AFP
The protests demanding that state governors reverse shutdown orders have been boosted by rightwing media outlets and by the president, who tweeted on Friday “Liberate Minnesota!” and “Liberate Michigan!” in the wake of a rightwing protest in Michigan that drew thousands of people.
Widespread shutdowns to prevent the spread of coronavirus have left many Americans unemployed, worried that their small businesses would not survive the next few months of the crisis, and afraid of a deepening economic crisis.
People actually taking to the streets, in defiance of social distancing orders and federal guidelines, to protest against public health measures represent a minority opinion, a recent poll showed.
Two-thirds of Americans fear that state governments would lift restrictions on public activity too quickly, compared with only one-third who worry they would not do so quickly enough, a recent Pew Research Center survey of nearly 5,000 American adults showed.
Republicans were evenly divided on the issue, with 51 percent saying that they were concerned about restrictions being lifted too quickly, the poll found.
In Texas, even the InfoWars contributor who organized the rally estimated that it had attracted, at most, a few hundred people.
In Maryland, organizers of the “Reopen Maryland” protest asked supporters to stay in their cars and keep their messaging respectful.
Local news outlets shared footage of streets in Annapolis filled bumper-to-bumper with cars, many of them honking their horns.
Some participants flew US flags and many scrawled protest messages on their windows.
“We are petitioning our governor, Larry Hogan, to immediately reopen our state’s business, educational and religious institutions,” the protest organizers wrote in an online letter, arguing that, while coronavirus was a serious public health concern, “the economic, social and educational disruption caused by shutdowns is guaranteed to cause significant, even greater, harm.”
One local resident who participated in the car protest wrote that he wanted to show up so the governor “hears both sides” of the debate over how long to keep shutdown measures in place, and said he had seen hundreds of other cars participating.
