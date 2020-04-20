Some were born in this warren of small rooms in what used to be a hospital, dating to the 17th century. Many are likely to die here, and all are currently confined to their rooms, denied the simple comfort of human companionship.
The residents at the Weiss nursing home in eastern France want to chat face to face, to play board games, to share meals.
So, each gave a vial of blood to be tested for the coronavirus, as did each staff member — about 580 tests in all. The goal: to identify who must be isolated and who would be allowed the freedom to leave their rooms.
“We spend all our days between those four walls — that’s it, we are not allowed to go out. We don’t even have the right to go out in the hallway,” said Henry Bohn, a 69-year-old who suffered a stroke that has left him in a wheelchair.
“They bring us breakfast, lunch and dinner here in the room. Luckily, we have the sun these days and it helps, but we do miss the essential things,” he said.
Comprehensive testing was ordered by local authorities in the Haut-Rhin region. The site in Ammerschwir poses particular problems with its small rooms and long corridors, and residents with often-severe cognitive difficulties.
“It is hard for them to remember the rules that we give them. When we put masks on them, they hardly keep them on, and they need to socialize and leave their rooms,” head nurse Sylvie Ghiringhelli said.
Some patients wander out anyway, clustering in hallways or taking seats in the common room before they can be led gently back.
The elderly make up a disproportional share of coronavirus victims globally, and that is especially true in nursing homes, which have seen a horrific number of deaths worldwide.
In France, nursing home deaths account for more than a third of the country’s total 17,000 coronavirus victims — figures the government now documents meticulously after weeks of pressure. Infections have swept through the country’s 7,000 residences for the elderly, with more than 15,000 confirmed cases among patients and 8,900 among staff between March 1 and Tuesday last week.
Restricting residents to their rooms can take a different kind of toll.
“The confinement stopped all the communal meals in the dining room, stopped every form of social life,” Ghiringhelli said. “There are no more activities, no more visits. Our residents bear the consequences.”
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented an all-hours automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 262 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing program that began on March 31, many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work. Nguyen Thi Ly’s husband was among those who have lost their job. “This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for
Social media anger from Chinese nationalists over a Thai Internet model’s comments has set off a regional storm uniting pro-democracy campaigners against pro-Beijing cyberwarriors, with insults and mocking memes flying back and forth. The quarrel, which has seen Southeast Asian Internet users join forces with those in Taiwan and Hong Kong, has highlighted old tensions between China and its smaller neighbors fanned by the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Political analysts and activists said the online row, which started at the weekend, was unique in volume and regional spread at a time when ever more of life has been forced online. “This is
The Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been removed from sale on Web sites in China, after it was used by Hong Kong activists to spread pro-democracy messages. The popular game disappeared from the Alibaba-owned Taobao Web site last week. The game allows users to decorate their game environment with a pattern creation tool, which some players have used to create politically sensitive images and slogans which they screenshot and share on social media. Some posts related to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and attacked Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). One high-profile
SEEKING AN ADVANTAGE: As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, rival powers are deploying soft power and aid to advance their own foreign policy goals in Belgrade First, the Chinese came to Belgrade, with planeloads of equipment and six medical experts to help coordinate national coronavirus policy. An emotional Serbian president kissed the Chinese flag in gratitude and slammed Europe for its lack of assistance. Then came the Russians, who flew in less crucial, but nevertheless welcome resources on military jets with much media fanfare. Finally the Europeans came, pointing out that they had been there all along and had funded significantly more than Russia and China put together. In Serbia, a candidate country for eventual EU accession that has also courted Moscow and Beijing in recent years, the intersection