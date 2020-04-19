NASA, SpaceX choose date to resume sending astronauts to space from US

AP, CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida NASA and Space Exploration





Technologies, commonly known as SpaceX, have picked May 27 for resuming astronaut launches from the US after nine years of complete Russian dependence.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on Friday announced the launch date.

Astronauts have not launched into orbit from the US since NASA’s last space shuttle flight in 2011. SpaceX aims to end the drought by sending two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

Space Exploration Technologies’ seven-seat Crew Dragon is displayed at a news conference unveiling the spacecraft in Hawthorne, California, on May 29, 2014. Photo: AFP

“On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil!” Bridenstine said on Twitter.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are to blast off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, departing from the same Kennedy Space Center launch pad used by the space shuttle Atlantis in July 2011, as well as the Apollo moonshots a half-century ago.

Hurley served as pilot on that last shuttle mission and would be the spacecraft commander for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

Launch day is a Wednesday, with a liftoff time of 4:32pm. It is too soon to know whether the COVID-19 pandemic would prompt crowd restrictions.

Only three countries have launched people into orbit since 1961: Russia, the US and China, in that order. SpaceX aims to become the first company.

SpaceX successfully conducted its first test flight of a Crew Dragon capsule a year ago, sending the capsule — minus a crew — to the space station. The returned capsule was accidentally destroyed during ground testing at Cape Canaveral, further delaying the astronaut launch.

With the space station crew now down to three, Hurley and Behnken are to spend weeks, perhaps months, helping to maintain the orbiting lab.

The length of their mission is still under review, NASA said.

The US agency is in the process of buying another seat on a Russian rocket. Russian Soyuz capsules have been the sole means of crew transportation to and from the space station since 2011.

SpaceX has been using Falcon 9 rockets to launch cargo to the space station in the company’s original Dragon capsules since 2012. NASA turned to private companies for deliveries once the shuttle program ended.

Boeing is also working to launch astronauts under NASA’s commercial crew program, but the company’s effort suffered a serious setback following a botched test flight in December last year. Launching without anyone on board, Boeing’s Starliner capsule failed to reach the space station after ending up in the wrong orbit and came close to destruction twice because of software errors.

Boeing plans to repeat the test flight, again without astronauts, this fall.