Brazil has agreed to release water at the giant Itaipu Dam to raise low water levels in the Parana River, a key thoroughfare for grains shipments, the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship said on Friday.
Decade-low water levels on the Parana are forcing Argentine exporters to load less soy and other grains on ships bound largely for China, adding a new problem to a sector already beset by bottlenecks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement with Brazil would allow for an additional 1,400m3 of water flow to be added to the river, the ministry said in a statement.
The two sides also agreed to a weekly dialogue mechanism to discuss the region’s chronic drought, it added.
The move would help to ramp up Argentine soy exports, which compete with Brazilian farmers’ output on global markets.
The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Brazil’s power industry had balked at the request from Argentina due to the scarce reserves of water supplying the mega-dam, people familiar with the matter told reporters, requesting anonymity due to diplomatic sensitivities.
Dry weather has drained all but 17 percent of the reservoirs in southern Brazil feeding the dam’s hydroelectric power plant, which is running far below capacity due to the dampening effect of the pandemic on electricity demand.
“With lower-than-average reserves we’re going to spill water ... pouring money down the spillway?” one of the Brazilian sources said.
On Thursday, a representative for the Argentine ministry said that the country was not offering anything in return for Brazil to raise the level of the river.
The negotiations were conducted between the two country’s ministries, Brazil’s National Electric System Operator and Paraguay, which runs Itaipu as a joint venture with Brazil, the sources said.
An Itaipu representative said that the dam’s operator did not participate in the discussions.
