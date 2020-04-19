US says buildup not for Maduro

AP, MIAMI





The top US military commander for Latin America on Friday said that US President Donald Trump’s administration is not looking to use military force to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, even as it expands drug interdiction operations in the Caribbean.

US Navy Admiral Craig Faller, commander of US Southern Command, said in an interview that a decision to double anti-narcotics assets in Latin America was months in the making and not directly tied to Maduro’s indictment in New York on charges of leading a narco-terrorist conspiracy that sent 250 tonnes of cocaine per year to the US.

Economic and diplomatic pressure — not the use of military force — remain the US’ preferred tools for removing Maduro from power, Faller said.

“This is not a shift in US government policy,” said Faller, who nonetheless celebrated that enhanced interdiction efforts would hurt Maduro’s finances and staying power. “It’s not an indication of some sort of new militarization in the Caribbean.”

The deployment announced earlier this month is one of the largest US military operations in the region since the 1989 invasion of Panama to remove Panamanian general Manuel Noriega from power and take him to the US to face drug charges. It involves assets like navy warships, airborne warning and control system aircraft and on-the-ground special forces seldom seen before in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic did force some in the Pentagon to rethink the timing of the deployment out of concern for the safety of service members, Faller said.

While controls to protect the workforce have been enhanced, it was determined that over the long term, the US is positioned to take advantage of the disruption in narcotics supply chains caused by the novel coronavirus as drug cartels scramble to source precursor chemical and other inputs, he said.

“We thrive in uncertainty, and are going to try and capitalize on that,” Faller said.

He cited two “quick wins” since the start of the deployment — a 1.7-tonne seizure in the Pacific Ocean near Costa Rica last week and a 2.1-tonne interdiction a few days ago.

Growing instability in Venezuela is leading to an “uptick” in piracy in the Caribbean, Faller said, but he did not cite any statistics or evidence to back the assertion.

The sinking of a Venezuelan naval ship after it allegedly rammed an Antarctic-hardened cruise ship without passengers near Curacao was indicative of the readiness of Maduro’s armed forces, he said.

“It was a bad day for them,” Faller said. “Their lack of seamanship and lack of integrity is indicative of how it all played out.”