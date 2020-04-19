North Korea last year sharply stepped up trade in coal and oil products in defiance of UN sanctions through the apparent help of China’s shipping industry, a UN panel said on Friday.
The annual report to the UN Security Council by sanctions experts went online and inexplicably disappeared later in the day, with the text itself noting China’s reservations about the findings.
Publishing photographs, shipping logs and submissions from member states, the panel said that North Korea had breached a complete UN prohibition on exporting coal, as well as restrictions on imports of refined petroleum.
“The continued violation by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea of commodity export bans not only flouts Security Council resolutions, but serves to fund a revenue stream that has historically contributed to the country’s prohibited nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” the report said, referring to the North by its official name.
The panel, citing data from an unspecified country, estimated that North Korea exported 3.7 million tonnes of coal between January and August last year, grossing about US$370 million.
Most coal exports were transferred from North Korean ships to Chinese barges, which often sailed up the Yangtze River to make deliveries, it said.
In a new development, North Korea has also been spotted sending coal into the ocean for pickup on self-propelled barges that more easily evade detection, the report said.
As North Korea’s fleet is not known to include such barges, they are likely from China, with 47 shipments from May to August last year directly reaching ports on China’s Hangzhou Bay near the economic powerhouse of Shanghai, it said.
The North also far exceeded a UN restriction on importing more than 500,000 barrels per year in refined petroleum, it added.
Citing the US as its source, the panel said that North Korea had imported more than 3.89 million barrels of refined petroleum products between January and October last year.
China is North Korea’s primary political and economic ally, and had backed UN sanctions out of frustration with Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests.
However, Beijing has since called for an easing of sanctions after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un froze long-range missile and nuclear test launches following three meetings with US President Donald Trump.
The US has insisted on maintaining sanctions as leverage, although Trump has voiced admiration for Kim and sent him a letter with a plan to revive ties, according to the two countries.
The UN panel in February released a summary of its conclusions, but the more exhaustive report was delayed.
The full report said that China, as well as Russia, had asked the panel for “more conclusive evidence” of its findings.
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented an all-hours automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 262 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing program that began on March 31, many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work. Nguyen Thi Ly’s husband was among those who have lost their job. “This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for
‘UNFAIR’ RESPONSES: Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria released statements saying that Chinese authorities had mistreated Africans in their fight against COVID-19 Several African countries have demanded that China address their concerns that Africans in the city of Guangzhou are being mistreated and harassed amid fears there of a potential spread of COVID-19 from imported cases. In the past few days, Africans in the city have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for the coronavirus several times without being given the results and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media and on social media. In a statement on Saturday, Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she had summoned
Social media anger from Chinese nationalists over a Thai Internet model’s comments has set off a regional storm uniting pro-democracy campaigners against pro-Beijing cyberwarriors, with insults and mocking memes flying back and forth. The quarrel, which has seen Southeast Asian Internet users join forces with those in Taiwan and Hong Kong, has highlighted old tensions between China and its smaller neighbors fanned by the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Political analysts and activists said the online row, which started at the weekend, was unique in volume and regional spread at a time when ever more of life has been forced online. “This is
The Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been removed from sale on Web sites in China, after it was used by Hong Kong activists to spread pro-democracy messages. The popular game disappeared from the Alibaba-owned Taobao Web site last week. The game allows users to decorate their game environment with a pattern creation tool, which some players have used to create politically sensitive images and slogans which they screenshot and share on social media. Some posts related to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and attacked Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). One high-profile