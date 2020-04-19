N Korea flouting sanctions: UN report

CHINESE CONNECTION: Pyongyang has used self-propelled barges to transport coal, but as its fleet does not include such vessels, they are likely from China, the panel said

AFP, UNITED NATIONS





North Korea last year sharply stepped up trade in coal and oil products in defiance of UN sanctions through the apparent help of China’s shipping industry, a UN panel said on Friday.

The annual report to the UN Security Council by sanctions experts went online and inexplicably disappeared later in the day, with the text itself noting China’s reservations about the findings.

Publishing photographs, shipping logs and submissions from member states, the panel said that North Korea had breached a complete UN prohibition on exporting coal, as well as restrictions on imports of refined petroleum.

“The continued violation by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea of commodity export bans not only flouts Security Council resolutions, but serves to fund a revenue stream that has historically contributed to the country’s prohibited nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” the report said, referring to the North by its official name.

The panel, citing data from an unspecified country, estimated that North Korea exported 3.7 million tonnes of coal between January and August last year, grossing about US$370 million.

Most coal exports were transferred from North Korean ships to Chinese barges, which often sailed up the Yangtze River to make deliveries, it said.

In a new development, North Korea has also been spotted sending coal into the ocean for pickup on self-propelled barges that more easily evade detection, the report said.

As North Korea’s fleet is not known to include such barges, they are likely from China, with 47 shipments from May to August last year directly reaching ports on China’s Hangzhou Bay near the economic powerhouse of Shanghai, it said.

The North also far exceeded a UN restriction on importing more than 500,000 barrels per year in refined petroleum, it added.

Citing the US as its source, the panel said that North Korea had imported more than 3.89 million barrels of refined petroleum products between January and October last year.

China is North Korea’s primary political and economic ally, and had backed UN sanctions out of frustration with Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests.

However, Beijing has since called for an easing of sanctions after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un froze long-range missile and nuclear test launches following three meetings with US President Donald Trump.

The US has insisted on maintaining sanctions as leverage, although Trump has voiced admiration for Kim and sent him a letter with a plan to revive ties, according to the two countries.

The UN panel in February released a summary of its conclusions, but the more exhaustive report was delayed.

The full report said that China, as well as Russia, had asked the panel for “more conclusive evidence” of its findings.