China yesterday ordered that anyone in Wuhan working in certain service-related jobs must take a COVID-19 test if they want to leave the city.
The order comes after the central city, where the coronavirus emerged late last year, lifted a 70-day lockdown that all but ended the epidemic there.
People in Wuhan work in nursing, education, security and other sectors with high exposure to the public must take a nucleic acid test before leaving, the Chinese National Health Commission said in an order.
The government of Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is capital, would pay for the tests, the commission said.
Since the city relaxed its lockdown restrictions people who arrived in there before Lunar New Year, when the virus was peaking in China, are allowed to return to their homes.
People working in other sectors aiming to leave Wuhan are encouraged to take voluntary tests before going.
Within seven days of arrival at their destinations, people who can present test results showing they do not carry the virus, as well as a clean bill of health on a health app, can return to work.
Everyone else must spend 14 days in quarantine before returning to work.
TRACKING BY APP
Authorities have worked with China’s tech giants to devise a color-based health code system, retrieved through a mobile app, that uses geolocation data and self-reported information to indicate a person’s health status.
Wuhan is to speed up its efforts to investigate asymptomatic coronavirus cases and confirm the presence of antibodies in people, which might suggest immunity, the commission said.
Wuhan, which accounts for 60 percent of infections in China and 84 percent of the death toll as of yesterday, has been testing inhabitants aggressively throughout the outbreak and many companies had already been asking workers from the city to undergo tests before resuming work.
Wuhan on Friday revised up its COVID-19 death toll by 1,290, taking the city’s toll to 3,869, because of incorrect reporting, delays and omissions, especially in the chaotic early stages of the outbreak, authorities said.
China’s national death toll is 4,632 from 82,719 cases.
