Virus Outbreak: Foreign hackers are targeting COVID-19 research: FBI official

Reuters, WASHINGTON





A senior FBI cybersecurity official on Thursday said that foreign government hackers have broken into institutions conducting research into treatments for COVID-19.

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Tonya Ugoretz told participants in an online panel discussion hosted by the Aspen Institute that the bureau had seen state-backed hackers poking around the US healthcare sector as well.

“We certainly have seen reconnaissance activity, and some intrusions, into some of those institutions, especially those that have publicly identified themselves as working on COVID-related research,” Ugoretz said.

Ugoretz said it made sense for organizations working on promising treatments or a potential vaccine to tout their work publicly.

“[But] the sad flip side is that it kind of makes them a mark for other nation-states that are interested in gleaning details about what exactly they’re doing and maybe even stealing proprietary information that those institutions have,” she said.

Ugoretz said that state-backed hackers had often targeted the biopharmaceutical industry, but that “it’s certainly heightened during this crisis.”