Virus Outbreak: Singing surgeon Dr Elvis cuts EP to fight COVID-19

AP, NEW YORK





Elvis Francois, an orthopedic surgery resident who went viral with his live music performances at hospitals, knew from adolescence that he wanted to help heal the world through medicine.

Through music? Not so much.

Two years after becoming an unlikely singing sensation, the 34-year-old doctor with a golden voice yesterday released his first EP, with all the proceeds to be donated to The Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.

Elvis Francois records a song at the Carpet booth studio in Rochester, Minnesota, in an undated photograph. Photo: AP

“It’s been such a unique time in all of our lives. I’m just honored to be able to share a bit of music with people, especially during these trying times,” Francois said in an interview on Wednesday. “What we do as surgeons, what we do as physicians goes a very long way, but music moves people in a way that medicine can’t.”

Francois appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, CNN and Good Morning America after becoming popular for singing booming covers of John Lennon’s Imagine and Bill Withers’ Lean On Me.

Then last month he got a call from two executives from Nashville, Tennessee-based Big Machine Label Group, asking how they could help him spread his message of hope and joy through music.

Jake Basden and Allison Jones pulled their resources together, helping Francois get into a recording studio to record the four-song EP Music Is Medicine, which is being independently released on Doctor Elvis Records.

Fellow resident William Robinson, who usually accompanies Francois on piano during his performances, joined the recording sessions for Imagine, Lean On Me, Andra Day’s Rise Up and Mike Yung’s Alright.

“It’s just been a group of people trying to use music to help people,” Francois said of all the help he had received to make the EP. “I think that’s probably the most special thing about it.”

Francois also knew the EP could be a good way to help raise funds to fight the coronavirus and honor the healthcare workers on the front lines.

“We see healthcare providers who are getting impacted. We see our colleagues who are in the ICUs [intensive care units]. We see our colleagues who are in the emergency department. We see how much need there is on the side of patients and on the side of providers... I felt like the one thing we could do, if anything, was to use this momentum and use this energy to give,” he said.

Francois, who is in his last year of residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, began singing in high school and in church, but he never took it seriously. However, medicine was always on his mind.

He grew up in Miami and New York, and said trips to Haiti, from where his family originated, really helped him find his life goal.

“I just always remember seeing long lines of people and how grateful they were to get Tylenol for free, or how grateful they were being able to just literally speak to a doctor and get their advice,” Francois said. “Since then, maybe when I was like seven or eight, I’ve always looked at that as being something that I’d want to give the rest of my life to.”

However, singing has helped him to connect to patients, and fans around the world, in a different way.

He remembers going viral after posting a cover of Imagine, surprised that people outside of the US saw and enjoyed the video.

“My dad got a phone call from a relative in France who came across the video and that’s when I was like: ‘Oh wow.’ It hadn’t even been 24 hours,” he said. “I’ll get messages from nurses in Italy, or messages from other residents and other healthcare providers or patients... A little bit of good can literally cross oceans and move people across the world.”

Once Francois finishes his residency, he is heading to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, the teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, to complete a fellowship in spine surgery.

Still, it feels surreal that he will have an EP out on digital platforms next to releases from pop, rap and rock stars.

“Spotify, iTunes, Amazon? That’s just crazy. Literally if you asked me a month ago, I would probably laugh at you. Like, I’ve never even recorded a song,” Francois said. “I’ve had to pinch myself: ‘Is this actually real?’”

“Seeing it all come together, it just feels like a dream,” he said. “I think the coolest thing about it is it’s a dream where we are all able to give our small parts to make the world better.”