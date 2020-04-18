Virus Outbreak: Trump unveils ‘reopening’ guidelines

‘IMMENSE TOLL’: A prolonged lockdown and an economic depression could lead to a rise in drug abuse, alcohol abuse, suicide and heart disease, the US president said

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump on Thursday laid out new guidelines for states to emerge from a COVID-19 lockdown in a staggered, three-stage approach meant to revive the economy, even as the nation continues to fight the pandemic.

The recommendations call on states to show a “downward trajectory” of COVID-19 cases or positive tests for the disease over 14 days before proceeding with the plan, which gradually loosens restrictions on businesses that have been shuttered to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx speaks at a news conference at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Trump earlier this month had said that he wanted to reopen the economy with a “big bang.”

The plan is a set of recommendations for state governors, not orders. In that sense, it represented a U-turn by Trump, who on Monday said that he had total authority to direct states to reopen or remain closed.

The responsibility for such decisions lies with state, not federal, authorities.

With the onus on state governors, the plan also gives Trump political cover if not everything goes to plan. The president, a Republican who is running for re-election in November, has faced criticism for downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus in the early weeks of the pandemic.

The recommendations drew criticism from Ron Klain, who spearheaded the response to Ebola for the administration of then-US president Barack Obama and has advised former US vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

“This isn’t a plan. It’s barely a powerpoint,” Klain wrote on Twitter, adding that it did not include provisions to ramp up testing or set a specific standard for levels of the disease before economic opening.

Democrats such as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Biden said that testing was key to reopening the nation and criticized Trump’s presentation for lacking specifics.

“I wouldn’t call it a plan. I think what he’s done, he’s kind of punted,” Biden said in an interview on CNN.

The new guidelines effectively end, at least for some states, the 30-day federal coronavirus mitigation rules that were meant to stay in place through the end of this month.

States that have met the criteria could move into the first phase of reopening yesterday, Trump said.

However, before they do that, the guidelines suggest hospitals have a “robust testing program” that includes antibody testing in place for healthcare workers.

States should have the ability to set up screening and testing sites for people with symptoms, contact-tracing capabilities, and healthcare facilities that are able to supply personal protective gear independently and handle surges of COVID-19 cases.

In the first phase of reopening, the guidelines say groups of more than 10 people should be avoided if appropriate distancing measures are not practical. Non-essential travel should be minimized, teleworking should be encouraged and common areas in offices closed.

Schools remain closed in the first phase, but large venues — such as movie theaters, restaurants, sports stadiums and places of worship — could reopen with “strict physical distancing protocols.”

Hospitals, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, could resume out-patient elective surgeries and gyms could reopen, but bars should remain closed, the guidelines say.

In the second phase, applicable to states and regions with “no evidence of a rebound” in cases, the guidelines recommend groups of more than 50 be avoided where social distancing is not practical.

Non-essential travel could resume, schools and youth camps could reconvene, and bars with “diminished standing-room occupancy” could reopen. Hospitals could also resume in-patient elective surgeries.

The third phase includes unrestricted staffing of workplaces, but Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force who took a lead role in designing the guidelines, said that a “new normal” would remain in place — a need for higher hygiene standards and more space between people to prevent asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus.

Trump has been pushing to get the US economy going again after the lockdowns have left millions of Americans unemployed.

More than 20 million people have filed for unemployment in the past month.

“A prolonged lockdown combined with a forced economic depression would inflict an immense and wide-ranging toll on public health,” Trump said, adding that it could lead to a sharp rise in drug abuse, alcohol abuse, suicide and heart disease.