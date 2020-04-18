All that waitress Thabile Vilakazi requires is some corn flour, sorghum malt and three liters of water to concoct five liters of the creamy, thick traditional South African brew known as umqombothi.
Since South African President Cyril Ramaphosa banned alcohol sales as part of a COVID-19 shutdown, booze-deprived South Africans have turned to homebrew fermenting to get around the prohibition.
“The idea came because there is no alcohol. There is no supply of alcohol anywhere,” said 32-year-old Vilakazi, stuck at home in the Johannesburg suburb of Randburg.
Fermented over at least three days, making umqombothi is inexpensive, but time-consuming.
Although also served at special ceremonies where ancestral spirits are evoked, such as at funerals and weddings, the brew with a creamy texture and a pungent smell is gaining popularity.
“It’s a very sacred beverage,” said Vilakazi, adding that it is the first time she has tried to make the beverage, usually the preserve of her eldest sister for family ceremonies.
The premixture of corn and sorghum can also be cooked and served as a breakfast porridge, and it is believed to soothe stomach ulcers.
However, the sudden dearth of liquor sales has inspired creativity on how to get tipsy.
A plethora of recipes, tips and hints are being shared on social media by chefs and novices alike.
According to data on the Google Trends Web site, there has been a rise in the search on “how to make your own alcohol” — starting especially as the country entered its second week of lockdown.
“This lockdown is taking us back to our roots, especially for the African youth who aren’t aware of traditional life,” traditional healer Luthando Finca said, adding that the regular use and widening popularity of the brew was reminiscent of precolonial African society.
“Umqombothi was enjoyed widely in African communities before Western beverages were brought onto the market,” Finca said.
In a 1999 study, author Anne Mager said that the notion of “European liquor” in colonial discourse suggested that the liquor of colonial masters was something to aspire to among Africans.
“‘European liquor’ was repeatedly contrasted to indigenous brews of lower alcoholic content that were pronounced to be uncivilized and primitive,” Mager added. “It implied that drinkers of sorghum beer, palm wine and other beverages fermented from African grains and fruits would progress to the ‘superior’ beverages of their colonial masters.”
The coronavirus regulations have pushed locals to return to ancient methods of making alcohol, “reminding us of our history and heritage,” Finca said.
According to a 2016 WHO report, South Africa rubs shoulders with the top 10 heaviest-consuming nations as the average drinker had 30 liters of pure alcohol.
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented an all-hours automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 262 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing program that began on March 31, many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work. Nguyen Thi Ly’s husband was among those who have lost their job. “This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for
‘UNFAIR’ RESPONSES: Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria released statements saying that Chinese authorities had mistreated Africans in their fight against COVID-19 Several African countries have demanded that China address their concerns that Africans in the city of Guangzhou are being mistreated and harassed amid fears there of a potential spread of COVID-19 from imported cases. In the past few days, Africans in the city have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for the coronavirus several times without being given the results and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media and on social media. In a statement on Saturday, Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she had summoned
The Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been removed from sale on Web sites in China, after it was used by Hong Kong activists to spread pro-democracy messages. The popular game disappeared from the Alibaba-owned Taobao Web site last week. The game allows users to decorate their game environment with a pattern creation tool, which some players have used to create politically sensitive images and slogans which they screenshot and share on social media. Some posts related to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and attacked Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). One high-profile
Social media anger from Chinese nationalists over a Thai Internet model’s comments has set off a regional storm uniting pro-democracy campaigners against pro-Beijing cyberwarriors, with insults and mocking memes flying back and forth. The quarrel, which has seen Southeast Asian Internet users join forces with those in Taiwan and Hong Kong, has highlighted old tensions between China and its smaller neighbors fanned by the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Political analysts and activists said the online row, which started at the weekend, was unique in volume and regional spread at a time when ever more of life has been forced online. “This is