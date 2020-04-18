Virus Outbreak: As curfew looms, Libyans stock up before Ramadan

ADDITIONAL SUFFERING: To combat the virus’ spread, the Government of National Accord imposed a 24-hour curfew from yesterday to ease pressure on healthcare

Reuters, TRIPOLI





Libyans on Thursday rushed to stock up on food for the Muslim month of Ramadan before a curfew starts in the capital and other western areas aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The oil-producing country, in chaos since the overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, has confirmed 48 cases of the infection and one death.

To combat its spread, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) imposed a 24-hour curfew from yesterday to try to ease the pressure on the healthcare system in the areas it controls, which include Tripoli.

A worker restocks shelves at a supermarket before a goverment-imposed curfew takes effect in Misrata, Libya, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Only bread and food purchases are allowed in the morning.

With the sound of artillery booming in the background from an offensive against Tripoli by the eastern-based Libya National Army (LNA) of Libyan Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, residents lined up to get cash out of banks and buy food.

Ramadan, when Muslims fast until sunset, is to start on Friday next week.

The coronavirus adds to the fears and anxieties of residents tired after years of conflict that have seen the huge north African country divided into rival governments.

“I can’t blame people who don’t follow the instructions [of social distancing] because they have more to suffer with,” said Amal, a 52-year-old mother of five.

“They do not have enough money and they try to get food from cheap places where you can find crowds of people in there,” she added.

Unemployed Khalid, 36, had no money to buy food, as he had lost his job in a cafe closed due to the coronavirus.

“I have been borrowing from friends and family, but for how long they will be able to give me? They also have families to take care of,” he said.

In Misrata, a port city about 200km east of the capital allied to the GNA, shopper al-Tayeb Ali complained about rising food prices.

“If you [plan to] spend 100 to 200 dinars (US$71 to US$141) per day in the month of Ramadan you find yourself spending 500 dinars,” he said. “Now, the pandemic has worsened people’s crisis.”

Despite calls by the UN for a ceasefire to allow Libya’s fragmented and overstretched healthcare system to prepare to fight the coronavirus, fighting has intensified since the LNA lost four towns.

Blasts of artillery could be heard in central Tripoli throughout the week from fighting in southern districts that the LNA has been trying to breach.