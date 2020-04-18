Virus Outbreak: Africa to hand out more than 1 million virus tests

A TRUE ASSESSMENT: Experts have said that Africa is weeks behind European countries and the US, but that the rise in COVID-19 cases is looking alarmingly similar

AP, JOHANNESBURG





More than 1 million COVID-19 testing kits are to be distributed starting next week in Africa to address the “big gap” in assessing the true number of cases on the continent, Africa Centers for Disease Control director John Nkengasong said on Thursday, while one projection shows more than 10 million severe cases of the coronavirus over the next six months.

“Maybe 15 million tests” would be required in Africa over the next three months, Nkengasong said.

The new initiative to dramatically accelerate testing comes as the continent of 1.3 billion people braces for its turn in the pandemic that has rolled from China to Europe, the US and beyond.

Africa Centers for Disease Control director John Nkengasong speaks with reporters at the African Union’s headquarters in Addis Ababa on March 11. Photo: Reuters

Experts have said that Africa is weeks behind Europe and the US, but that the rise in cases has looked alarmingly similar.

Africa has fallen behind in the global race to obtain testing kits and other badly needed medical equipment.

While the number of virus cases across the continent was above 17,000 on Thursday, health officials have said that the testing shortage means more are out there.

South Africa, the most assertive African nation in testing, has so far conducted 90,000 tests, the South African National Department of Health said.

It is not immediately clear how many people have been tested across Africa.

One projection for the next six months shows more than 10 million severe cases of the virus, WHO Regional Office for Africa emergency operations manager Michel Yao told a separate briefing.

“But these are still to be fine-tuned,” he said, and public health measures could have a considerable effect.

The 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa never reached the “alarming numbers” projected, he said.

Nkengasong expressed concern over the US’ decision to cut funding for the WHO, saying that it “absolutely will affect [African Union] member states’ ability to receive support” from the global health body.

The US is the top donor to the WHO, but US President Donald Trump has complained about alleged mismanagement, to widespread objections.

Millions of low-income people across Africa are struggling as countries extend weeks-long lockdowns to slow the virus’ spread.

Nkengasong acknowledged the economic pain that the lockdowns and other measures create, but said that the “long-term gains are incomparable” for the continent.

“We find ourselves between a hard place and a rock” in balancing the health and economic needs, Nkengasong said.

He also made a point of addressing a widespread concern: the alleged abuse of lockdown powers by some countries’ security forces.

Human rights groups have said that police in some cases have beaten, even killed, people accused of defying lockdowns or curfews.

“Security forces should be trained in nonviolent methods in controlling the population,” he said.