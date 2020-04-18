Virus Outbreak: Virus lockdowns leave clothes makers behind

AFP, ASHULIA, Bangladesh





One day Parvin was toiling to meet the fast-fashion demands of European capitals, the next she was among hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers made instantly jobless as the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Big-name international brands have cancelled billions of US dollars in orders because of the pandemic, destroying Bangladesh’s most important export industry and hurting in particular rural woman who dominate the workforce.

Parvin, a 28-year-old seamstress, joined thousands of workers lining up to collect final wages from tables of banknotes set up at the Al Muslim factory, one of the biggest in the country that supplies some of the world’s most famous labels.

Workers wait to collect their salary in a garment factory during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, on April 7. Photo: AFP

The workers waited in long lines, each 1m apart in a bid to keep up social distancing, and the anxiety built as the towers of bank notes went down.

“We don’t know when it will reopen,” said Parvin, who collected her salary for last month just before the giant complex closed its doors.

She has no other means to support her family going forward, and described her situation as a “catastrophe.”

“Many factories have already closed. My husband is jobless,” she said.

Making the shirts, pullovers, bras and socks for stores in wealthier nations is the foundation of Bangladesh’s impoverished economy.

It accounts for 80 percent of the South Asian nation’s US$40 billion of annual exports and has played a vital role in its growth of the past two decades. More than 4 million people, mainly women from poor rural villages, are employed in the sector.

However, the industry has a reputation for running sweatshops, with workers toiling in unsafe factories without labor protections or a social safety net.

The 2013 Rana Plaza disaster — when the collapse of the garment complex killed 1,130 people — exposed appalling safety conditions in Bangladeshi factories.

Now, with international brands walking away and a government lockdown stopped people in Bangladesh traveling, laid-off workers are complaining of being dumped without any help.

Thousands of workers — some of whom had earnt just US$100 a month — have staged multiple demonstrations over the past week complaining that factories have not paid them.

“Many of us don’t have food at home now. We can’t even ask for handouts on the streets, because those poorer than us would mock us as we have jobs,” sewing machine operator Didarul Islam said.

“What do we do? Die of hunger?” added the 38-year-old father of two.

International brands have canceled or held up orders worth US$3.11 billion, affecting more than 2 million workers, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said.

“The situation is apocalyptic,” factory owner and BGMEA director Asif Ibrahim said.

The Bangladesh group and counterparts in China, Vietnam, Pakistan, Cambodia and Myanmar, have pleaded with the high street majors not to cancel orders.

“It is time for global businesses to uphold and honor their commitment to labor rights, social responsibility and sustainable supply chains,” they said in a joint statement.

Some of the big firms, including H&M and Inditex, which runs the Zara chain, responded by vowing not to cancel existing orders. Others have sought discounts, the BGMEA said.

There were no promises for the future, though. H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said that purchasing was a key area where “forceful measures” have been taken because of the pandemic.