SOUTH KOREA

Some testing positive again

Health officials are investigating several possible explanations for a small, but growing number of recovered COVID-19 patients who later test positive again. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many experts have said that reinfection is unlikely. A study by doctors in China and the US has suggested that the coronavirus can damage T lymphocytes, or T cells, which play a central role the immune system. “When you press down a spring it becomes smaller, then when you take your hands off, the spring pops up,” Korea University College of Pharmacy virologist Kim Jeong-ki said, comparing a relapse after treatment to a spring that snaps back after being pressed down.

UZBEKISTAN

Groups urged to end boycott

The government yesterday appealed to a coalition of human rights groups to end a boycott of local cotton and textiles to enable the nation to boost export revenue and create jobs at a time of global recession. However, Cotton Campaign supporters said that they want Tashkent to complete its plan to eradicate forced labor before lifting a boycott. The government estimates that ending the boycott, which is supported by more than 300 apparel manufacturers and retailers, could allow the nation to earn an extra US$1 billion. “Textile production employs 200,000 workers in Uzbekistan,” the government said. “Their wages support the livelihoods of 1 million people.”

UKRAINE

Prisoner swap first of year

Government forces and pro-Russia separatists have started a prisoner swap, a presidential office statement said yesterday. It is the first swap of this year and the nation expects to take back 19 of its citizens, it said. Since 2014, the conflict has killed more than 13,000 people, left a swathe of the nation de facto controlled by the separatists and aggravated the deepest east-west rift since the Cold War.

NIGERIA

Armed attackers kill nine

Gunmen on Wednesday killed nine civilians in an attack on the village of Hura in the nation’s central region, police said, in what one politician described as the latest outburst of intercommunal violence. The unidentified assailants fatally shot residents and burned 22 houses in the assault, a Plateau State Police spokesman said. The bloodshed followed a rise in tensions between the local Irigwe community and Fulani herders over alleged cattle rustling. “The attacks go on unabated, with a clear extension of unwarranted hatred among members of the two communities,” regional legislator Haruna Maitala said in a statement. The nation’s center divides the mainly Muslim north from the predominantly Christian south.

SOUTH AFRICA

Closure ‘risks 45,000 jobs’

The nation’s mining industry could lose more than 45,000 jobs during a prolonged nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s biggest producers have said. President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended a 21-day lockdown by two weeks, keeping most mines shuttered to the end of this month. Producers are not prepared to pay for wages beyond the initial shutdown, Impala Platinum Holdings spokesman Johan Theron said. “The sooner the mines are allowed to start, the more operations will restart,” Theron added. “The longer it drags on, the higher the risk that some operations won’t be able to resume.”

GREECE

Relocation of minors starts

A group of 12 migrant children on Wednesday left for Luxembourg at the start of a program to relocate 1,600 minors from war-torn countries stranded in the nation, officials said. The 12 children had been staying in camps on the islands of Lesbos, Samos and Chios, the Ministry of Migration and Asylum said in a statement. A second group of 50 is to fly to Germany tomorrow and 20 more would follow to Switzerland, ministry official Giorgos Koumoutsakos told state TV ERT. Greece, which is sheltering more than 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children, has been repeatedly criticized for failing to provide decent conditions for the youngsters in police stations and camps.

POLAND

Parks, forests to reopen

The nation is to reoopen parks and forests on Monday and then revise the rules on the number of customers allowed in shops, as it starts to loosen its COVID-19 lockdown, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin told private radio RMF yesterday. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was yesterday expected to announce details of the government’s plan for easing restrictions on public life. The nation would also revise the rules on the number of customers allowed in shops at a time, Sasin said, without elaborating. However, it is too early to talk about reopening schools, he said.

FRANCE

Twenty sailors hospitalized

About 20 sailors remain in hospital following a large outbreak of COVID-19 in the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle naval group, navy spokesman Eric Lavault told RMC radio yesterday. “There are about 20 at the moment in hospital. Out of the 20, one is in the reanimation ward and in a stable condition,” Lavault said. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Armed Forces said 1,767 marines — nearly all from the Charles de Gaulle carrier — had been evaluated and at least 668 had tested positive for the virus.

GERMANY

Merkel eyes reopening

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced tentative steps to begin returning the country to normal. Some smaller shops would be allowed to start serving customers again next week, and schools would gradually reopen next month. Most of the restrictive measures brought in last month would remain in place for the time being. “The epidemic has not gone,” Minister of the Chancellery Helge Braun said in an interview with ARD TV. “That’s why we have to take things in very, very small steps when it comes to opening things up again.”

BRAZIL

Testing labs unused

Despite a backlog of more than 90,000 specimens awaiting COVID-19 testing and a rising death toll, laboratories are idle due to a lack of materials, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply said, adding that seven labs cleared two weeks ago are still not being used for tests. The facilities could process an initial 12,000 tests per week, but are not receiving the necessary reagents for testing, it said. In an e-mailed response to questions, the Ministry of Health said it was striving to increase testing capacity, despite a “shortage of inputs and the high global demand for testing kits.” “I don’t see planned action, coordinated between the health ministry and the agriculture ministry,” a source directly familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity, adding that a lack of reagents could be overcome by developing new protocols using alternative biochemicals.