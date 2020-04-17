Virus Outbreak: Robots take over as delivery risks rise

AFP, WASHINGTON





What looks like a rolling picnic cooler stops at the crosswalk, waits for a vehicle to pass and then navigates its way at a leisurely pace down the sidewalk in suburban Washington?

Three blocks away, Jake Williams and his three-year-old daughter, Emilia, wait for the delivery robot and take out bags with pizza, fresh fruit and a loaf of French bread from the nearby Broad Branch Market.

“We can’t go into the shops now,” said Williams, among those locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “And it’s fun for her.”

Carole Feldman takes her order from a Starship Technologies delivery robot as neighbors look on on Wednesday last week in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Washington on April 8. Photo: AFP

The Starship Technologies delivery robots have seen surging demand in dozens of cities around the world, with consumers staying home and virus risks growing for both shoppers and delivery workers.

Starship began working with the Broad Branch early this month, when the corner store was forced to close to shoppers, because it was too small to ensure proper social distancing.

Store owner Tracy Stannard said a fleet of up to 10 robots each day, managed by Starship, helps the market meet demands in the neighborhood. The store handles 60 to 70 deliveries daily, half by robot.

“Some people request the robot; they don’t even care about the groceries,” Stannard said. “It’s cute to see them roaming the neighborhood and it makes people happy.”

Robot deliveries from Starship and a handful of other firms meet only a tiny fraction of food deliveries, but highlight a need in a time of social distancing and pandemic fears.

The jump in demand comes as consumers see a trip to the grocery store as a perilous adventure, and retail employees are scrambling to keep safe. More than 40 grocery store employees in the US have died from the virus, according to a Washington Post tally. Delivery workers across the nation have also have staged protests to press safety demands.

The San Francisco-based company, created by two Skype founders, is gearing up to operate in other areas around Washington and recently launched with retailers in Tempe, Arizona, and in cities in Britain and California.

The rolling devices operate autonomously at a speed of about 6kph and can carry about three bags of goods.

“The demand for contactless delivery has expanded exponentially in recent weeks,” Starship vice president Ryan Tuohy said. “Our robots are doing autonomous deliveries in five countries and we’re grateful that our robots can make life a little bit easier for everyone.”

A handful of other companies has also been stepping up.

Silicon Valley start-up Nuro recently began delivering groceries in the Houston area in partnership with grocery giant Kroger with its R2 autonomous robot, which travels on streets at speeds up to 40kph and can transport about 190kg. It is moving to expand its service and has received approval in California to operate on public roads.

“We did not foresee our service helping to keep Americans safe from contagion, but the COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the public need for contactless delivery services,” Nuro’s David Estrada said in a blog post.

“Times like these reinforce the need for autonomous delivery services like Nuro, and how they can benefit communities,” he said.

Delivery robots from Postmates, a delivery start-up, have also been seen on the streets in California, and similar autonomous robots are being tested by Amazon.com.