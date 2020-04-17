China might have secretly set off low-level underground nuclear test explosions, despite claiming to observe an international pact banning such blasts, the US Department of State said in a report on Wednesday that could fuel US-Chinese tensions.
The finding, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, might worsen ties already strained by US charges that the global COVID-19 pandemic resulted from Beijing’s mishandling of an outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Wuhan late lat year.
US concerns about Beijing’s possible breaches of a “zero yield” standard for test blasts have been prompted by activities at China’s Lop Nur nuclear test site throughout last year, the state department report said.
Zero yield refers to a nuclear test in which there is no explosive chain reaction of the type ignited by the detonation of a nuclear warhead.
“China’s possible preparation to operate its Lop Nur test site year-round, its use of explosive containment chambers, extensive excavation activities at Lop Nur and a lack of transparency on its nuclear testing activities ... raise concerns regarding its adherence to the zero yield standard,” the report said, without providing evidence of a low-yield test.
Beijing’s lack of transparency included blocking data transmissions from sensors linked to a monitoring center operated by the international agency that verifies compliance with a treaty banning nuclear test explosions.
The 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty allows activities designed to ensure the safety of nuclear weapons.
A spokeswoman for the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization, which verifies compliance with the pact, told the Wall Street Journal there had been no interruptions in data transmissions from China’s five sensor stations since the end of August last year following an interruption that began in 2018.
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A senior US official said the concerns about China’s testing activities buttressed US President Donald Trump’s case for getting China to join the US and Russia in talks on an arms control accord to replace the 2010 New START treaty between Washington and Moscow that expires in February next year.
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented an all-hours automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 262 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing program that began on March 31, many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work. Nguyen Thi Ly’s husband was among those who have lost their job. “This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for
GLASS CEILING: The Women’s Party’s has a tough battle ahead in the socially traditional and patriarchal society in which women make up just 17% of assembly seats South Korea is regularly ranked lowest in the developed world for gender equality, but for the first time, a feminist party is seeking parliamentary seats at Wednesday’s election, accusing the political establishment of having failed women. The Women’s Party was founded last month on International Women’s Day on the back of a surge of anger over the nation’s spycam porn epidemic and other crimes, and against a backdrop of an enduring pay gap, and employment and childcare issues. However, it has a mountain to climb. It has put forward four candidates in the proportional representation section of the vote, and will need 3
‘UNFAIR’ RESPONSES: Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria released statements saying that Chinese authorities had mistreated Africans in their fight against COVID-19 Several African countries have demanded that China address their concerns that Africans in the city of Guangzhou are being mistreated and harassed amid fears there of a potential spread of COVID-19 from imported cases. In the past few days, Africans in the city have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for the coronavirus several times without being given the results and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media and on social media. In a statement on Saturday, Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she had summoned