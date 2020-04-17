VIrus Outbreak: US investigating virus source: Trump

MYSTERY: Mike Pompeo urged Beijing to ‘come clean’ on the virus’ origin, amid speculation that it might have been artificially synthesized at a laboratory in Wuhan

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that his government is trying to determine whether a novel coronavirus that has spread around the world emanated from a lab in Wuhan, China, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Beijing “needs to come clean” on what it knows.

The source of SARS-CoV-2, the virus’ official name, remains a mystery. US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Mark Milley, on Tuesday said that US intelligence indicates that the coronavirus likely occurred naturally, as opposed to being created in a laboratory in China, but there is no certainty either way.

Fox News on Wednesday reported that the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China’s effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the US.

A man being tested for COVID-19 reacts as a medical worker takes a swab sample in Wuhan, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

This report and others have suggested the Wuhan lab where virology experiments take place and lax safety standards there led to someone getting infected and appearing at a nearby wet market, where the virus began to spread.

At a White House news conference Trump was asked about the reports of the virus escaping from the Wuhan lab, and he said he was aware of them.

“We are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation that happened,” he said.

Asked if he had raised the subject in his conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), Trump said: “I don’t want to discuss what I talked to him about the laboratory, I just don’t want to discuss, it’s inappropriate right now.”

Trump has sought to emphasize strong US ties with China during the pandemic, as Washington has relied on Beijing for personal protection equipment desperately needed by US medical workers.

As far back as February, the Chinese state-backed Wuhan Institute of Virology dismissed rumors that the virus might have been artificially synthesized at one of its laboratories or perhaps escaped from such a facility.

Pompeo, in a Fox News Channel interview after Trump’s news conference, said: “We know this virus originated in Wuhan, China,” and that the Institute of Virology is only a handful of kilometers away from the wet market.

“We really need the Chinese government to open up” and help explain “exactly how this virus spread,” Pompeo said.

“The Chinese government needs to come clean,” he said.

The broad scientific consensus holds that SARS-CoV-2 originated in bats.

Trump and other officials have expressed deep skepticism of China’s officially declared death toll from the virus of about 3,000 people, when the US has a death toll of more than 20,000 and rising.

He returned to the subject on Wednesday, saying the US has more cases “because we do more reporting.”

“Do you really believe those numbers in this vast country called China, and that they have a certain number of cases and a certain number of deaths; does anybody really believe that?” he said.