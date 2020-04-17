Israel’s Netanyahu, Gantz miss unity deal deadline

DEADLOCK CONTINUES: Even the global medical and economic crises have failed to end a stalemate that has pushed Israel into three inconclusive elections in the past year

Reuters, TEL AVIV, Israel





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz missed a midnight deadline to reach a unity government deal, but agreed early yesterday to continue talks.

Even the medical and economic crises brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have so far failed to end an unprecedented political deadlock that has pushed Israel into three inconclusive elections in the past year, and perhaps now a fourth.

Gantz and Netanyahu have been negotiating a power-sharing deal that would keep the right-wing Netanyahu in office for another 18 months, Israeli media reported.

Under the arrangement, centrist former general Gantz would take over after that.

Gantz, a relative newcomer to politics, was given the first chance to put together a government after the election last month.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, who is overseeing the talks, on Monday said that progress justified his decision to grant Gantz a two-day extension to hash out a deal with Netanyahu.

However, Gantz’s mandate expired at midnight on Wednesday, after a last-minute attempt by the two leaders’ envoys to clinch a deal.

That complicates plans for economic recovery once the nation’s coronavirus outbreak is brought under control and its stringent lockdown is eased.

Without a deal, it would be up to the Knesset — the Israeli parliament — to pick a candidate who would then have 14 days to form a government.

Failure to do so would automatically dissolve parliament and trigger a snap election.

Netanyahu and Gantz released a joint statement saying they would continue negotiations later in the day.

Talks technically can continue until parliament is formally dissolved.

Gantz had previously said that he would not serve in a government led by Netanyahu, who is facing indictment on corruption charges, but denies any wrongdoing — a trial is scheduled to begin next month.

However, the crisis prompted Gantz to break a campaign promise and to consider a deal, a move that angered many of his anit-Netanyahu supporters.

The outcome appeared to weaken Gantz while strengthening Netanyahu, whose caretaker government is overseeing the nation’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

A Monday poll conducted by Israel’s Channel 12 news said that if an election were held now, Netanyahu’s Likud Party would see a four-seat boost to 40 in the 120-member Knesset, while Gantz’s weakened Blue and White Party would win only 19.

The poll also found that about 64 percent of Israelis were satisfied with Netanyahu’s handling of the pandemic.

Restrictions have confined most Israelis to their homes, forcing businesses to close and sending unemployment to more than 25 percent.