The death toll in Iran from the COVID-19 pandemic is likely nearly double the officially reported figures, due to undercounting and because not everyone with breathing problems has been tested for the virus, a parliamentary report said.
Iranian health officials offered no comment on the report, which represents the highest-level charge yet from within the Iranian government of its figures being questionable, something long suspected by international experts.
Iran’s reported death toll on Wednesday still made it the Middle East’s worst outbreak.
The report, released on Tuesday, comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani continues to push for a slow reopening of the country’s economy, which remains targeted by crushing US sanctions.
If its own figures offered to the WHO are wrong, it adds to concerns that encouraging people to return to work would spark a second wave of infections.
“To have more compatibility between protocol and estimated statistics, it is necessary to increase laboratory and testing capabilities in the country,” the report said. “Needless to say that through increasing the capacities, diagnosis of disease will be more possible and spread of the disease will be more limited.”
The 46-page report by Iran’s parliament research center, published online, carries the weight of being written by nonpartisan experts within the country.
Hardliners had already seized on Rouhani’s handling of the pandemic to criticize him and his administration, which is held in poor regard after his 2015 nuclear deal with world powers collapsed.
The report’s explosive charge, which was merely a footnote on page 6 in an otherwise routine report, said that the Iranian Ministry of Health death tally counted only those who died in hospitals and had tested positive for the coronavirus.
That disregarded all coronavirus victims who had died at home.
