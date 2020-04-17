At least two dozen ethnic Rohingya died on a ship that drifted for weeks after failing to reach Malaysia, Bangladeshi Coast Guard officials said yesterday, following the rescue of 396 starving survivors.
For years, Rohingya from Myanmar have boarded boats organized by smugglers in the hope of finding refuge in Southeast Asia, usually making voyages during the dry season from November to March, when the waters are calm.
A human rights group said that it believed more boats carrying Rohingya, a Muslim minority group, were adrift at sea, with COVID-19 lockdowns in Malaysia and Thailand making it harder for them to find refuge.
Photo: AFP
“They were at sea for about two months and were starving,” a coast guard official said in a message, adding that the ship was brought to shore late on Wednesday.
The survivors aboard would be sent to Myanmar, said the official, who revised the number upward from an initial count of 382.
Video showed a crowd comprised mostly of women and children, some stick-thin and unable to stand, being helped to shore. One emaciated man lay on the sand.
One refugee told a reporter that the group had been turned back from Malaysia three times, and a fight had broken out between passengers and crew at one point.
Buddhist-majority Myanmar does not recognize Rohingya as citizens, and they face severe curbs on freedom of movement, as well as access to healthcare and education.
Myanmar denies persecuting Rohingya and says they are not an indigenous ethnic group, but immigrated from South Asia, despite many being able to trace their ancestry back centuries.
More than 1 million live in refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, the majority having been driven from homes in Myanmar after a 2017 military crackdown that the army said was a response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents.
Rights groups fear coronavirus curbs across Southeast Asia could trigger a repeat of a 2015 crisis, when a crackdown by Thailand prompted smugglers to abandon their human cargo at sea on crowded, rickety boats.
Arakan Project director Chris Lewa said that she believed several more boats were stranded.
“Rohingya may encounter closed borders supported by a xenophobic public narrative,” she said in a message.
“COVID-19 cannot be used to deny access to territory to desperate refugees in distress. Another maritime crisis in the Andaman Sea, as in 2015, is unacceptable,” she said.
Several boats were trying to reach Malaysian shores and monitoring had been stepped up, a police official in the northwestern state of Kedah said.
A police official in southern Thailand said that five boats carrying Rohingya had been spotted off the coast of Satun Province late on Monday. It was not possible to independently confirm the remarks.
People were smuggled out by boat and over land, said Kyaw Hla, a Rohingya from Sittwe in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, where tens of thousands of Rohingya have been confined in camps since a bout of violence in 2012.
“Within these eight years, there has been no progress, only degradation,” he said by telephone. “People can’t stand it. Since we are locked up and suffocated, people try to leave, of course.”
“If the coronavirus breaks out here, we’ll be as good as dead,” he added.
