Defector wins South Korea’s swankiest seat

Reuters, SEOUL





A former North Korean diplomat has won a parliamentary seat in South Korea’s swankiest district, four years after fleeing a London embassy and defecting to the South.

Thae Yong-ho was Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to the UK, where he had managed secret funds for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un until he fled to the democratic, wealthy South in 2016.

Thae, 55, won one of three constituencies in Seoul’s glittering Gangnam District for the main opposition conservative party in Wednesday’s parliamentary election, beating a former four-term ruling party lawmaker by nearly a 20 percent margin.

Former North Korean deputy ambassador to the UK Thao Yong-ho reacts yesterday after he won a seat in the South Korean parliament to represent Seoul’s Gangnam constituency. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I was dearly afraid if the Gangnam residents would take a guy from the North,” a smiling Thae said in an acceptance speech shared on his YouTube channel, as crowds of voters gathered in his campaign office, chanting his name and cheering.

“But so many people here gave me strength — they held my hand, welcomed me to Gangnam and promised to vote for me,” he said in a hoarse voice after weeks of rallies.

Gangnam, a wealthy, conservative district known for its boutiques, high-end bars and luxury homes, shot to international renown through musician Psy’s 2012 K-pop hit Gangnam Style.

Thae, who had worked in South Korea as a foreign policy expert before launching a bid for parliament in February, is the first North Korean refugee to become a lawmaker representing a constituency in South Korea.

Cho Myung-chul, a former North Korean professor, served in parliament from 2012 to 2016 on a party endorsement, but without any constituency.

The election drew unprecedented levels of participation from North Korean defectors challenging what they saw as the flawed cross-border policy of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Defector groups have complained that Moon’s administration cut funding, ignored human rights and suppressed anti-Pyongyang activism in favor of pursuing reconciliation with Kim’s regime.

Ji Seong-ho, a defector invited to Washington in 2018 to attend US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, was also elected to the parliament as a proportionate representative.

However, Thae’s political foray was far from easy, facing a backlash from some citizens and even his party’s campaign chief, Kim Chong-in, who said Thae was not suitable to represent the district because he had “no roots in the South.”

Kim Chong-in later apologized and endorsed Thae.

“His landslide victory means the people of Gangnam didn’t really care that he’s a defector. They seem to believe that he’s more loyal to the South, not the North,” said Lim Seong-ho, a professor of political science at Kyung Hee University in Seoul.

“I had risked my life to come to the Republic of Korea seeking free democracy and values in a market economy,” Thae said. “I will solve regional issues with the market principles ... while pushing for North Korea policy that better reflects the reality there and matches the pride of the South Korean citizens.”