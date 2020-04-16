Former US president Barack Obama on Tuesday endorsed Joe Biden’s White House bid, saying his longtime vice president could unify and “heal” a nation struggling through some of its darkest moments.
The formal backing by perhaps the most popular politician in the US is the latest boost for Biden’s surging candidacy, and a further sign that Democratic leaders are rallying around the party flag-bearer more than six months before November’s election.
“Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery,” Obama said in a 12-minute video. “I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”
Photo: Reuters
The cherished endorsement comes at a time of deep national anxiety, with the vast majority of Americans under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With US President Donald Trump’s handling of the outbreak under the spotlight, Obama signaled that he believed Biden — with four decades of government experience — would be a far more capable manager of the US response.
“Joe helped me manage H1N1 [influenza] and prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic we’re seeing now,” Obama said.
Biden, 77, promptly expressed his thanks in a tweet.
“Barack — This endorsement means the world to Jill and me,” he said. “We’re going to build on the progress we made together, and there’s no one I’d rather have standing by my side.”
Biden is the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee to challenge Trump, after his lone remaining opponent, US Senator Bernie Sanders. dropped out of the race last week.
Sanders on Monday endorsed his ex-rival, saying it was time for Americans to “come together” behind Biden.
Obama also praised Sanders as a progressive champion whose energy and enthusiasm inspired young voters by the millions, and he said it was time for those progressive supporters to help defeat the Republican incumbent.
“Right now, we need Americans of goodwill to unite in a great awakening against a politics that too often has been characterized by corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance, and just plain meanness,” Obama said.
“To change that, we need Americans of all political stripes to get involved in our politics and our public life like never before,” he said.
Obama forged a special bond with Biden during the eight years the former Delaware senator served as his wingman, awarding him the presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2017.
Thus far in this year’s race the US’ first African-American leader had largely flown under the political radar, although despite his silence he was given a starring role in campaign advertisements by Biden, Sanders and other candidates as they scrambled for advantage ahead of key primaries, such as those on Super Tuesday on March 3.
At campaign events and debates Biden made sure to show he is running as Obama’s heir, routinely highlighting the partnership with his former boss.
However, Biden had made clear from the start of his campaign last year that he would run on his terms.
David Axelrod, chief strategist of Obama’s 2008 campaign, said Obama had committed to all of this year’s Democratic candidates to not put his finger on the scale until the nomination was decided.
“He wanted to be a unifying figure for the Democratic Party, and he didn’t feel he could do that if he intervened too soon,” Axelrod told CNN on Tuesday. “Now that the outcome is determined, he is clearly going to plunge into this.”
