Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli has refused to authorize the landing of migrants stopped at sea and sent back to Libyan territory by its coast-guard vessels.
The Libyan Coast Guard on Thursday stopped about 280 migrants, but when it attempted to return them to Libya, the country’s authorities refused to let them disembark due to fighting around the capital, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.
IOM initially said that “due to the intensity in shelling, relevant officials in Tripoli had declared its own seaports closed and ‘unsafe.’”
However, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday said that Libyan ports had not closed, as the IOM had claimed.
“The IOM mistake is due to the fact that there was shelling near the commercial port and the Libyan Coast Guard refused to disembark the people,” UNHCR Special Envoy for the Central Mediterranean Vincent Cochetel said. “Some escaped ... About 160 Sudanese were released. Libya’s Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration does not seem able or prepared to take more detainees.”
Since a deal was signed with the Italian government in 2017, the Libyan coast guard has stopped migrant boats heading to Europe at sea and sent their passengers back to Libya, where aid agencies have said they face torture and abuse.
Despite the fear of COVID-19, hundreds of migrants continue to risk their lives at sea to reach Europe.
EU member states have been accused of abandoning people at sea after failing to respond to information provided by non-governmental organizations that four boats, carrying 258 migrants between them, were in distress.
In an unprecedented move on Tuesday, the Italian government also declared its seaports “unsafe” because of the coronavirus pandemic and said that it would not authorize the landing of migrant rescue boats until the end of the crisis.
In a sign of how dangerous Libya is for those trying to reach Europe, dozens of people held at Tripoli’s main port since Thursday last week fled the facility as it was being shelled early on Friday morning.
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,
Four years ago, when Master of None co-creator Alan Yang (楊維榕) started writing a film loosely based on his Taiwanese father, Hollywood was not exactly clamoring for Asian American stories. Crazy Rich Asians had not made more than US$200 million, The Farewell was only a This American Life episode and Parasite had not yet swept the Oscars. It was a long shot that Tigertail would even get made, let alone with a partner like Netflix, where it is available to stream as of today. “This was a crazy, crazy choice on my part to write a movie with no white people in
GLASS CEILING: The Women’s Party’s has a tough battle ahead in the socially traditional and patriarchal society in which women make up just 17% of assembly seats South Korea is regularly ranked lowest in the developed world for gender equality, but for the first time, a feminist party is seeking parliamentary seats at Wednesday’s election, accusing the political establishment of having failed women. The Women’s Party was founded last month on International Women’s Day on the back of a surge of anger over the nation’s spycam porn epidemic and other crimes, and against a backdrop of an enduring pay gap, and employment and childcare issues. However, it has a mountain to climb. It has put forward four candidates in the proportional representation section of the vote, and will need 3