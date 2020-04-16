Moscow authorities on Tuesday said that they had revoked 900,000 travel permits for use during a coronavirus lockdown because they contained false data, fueling fears that the state is using the epidemic to tighten surveillance of its citizens.
Like the residents of many other regions, 12.7 million Muscovites have been told not to leave home except to buy food, get urgent medical treatment or walk the dog.
From yesterday, anyone traveling by vehicle or public transport needs to show a permit in the form of a machine-readable quick response codes.
Photo: Reuters
Moscow officials said that 3.2 million lockdown passes have been issued, either for one-off trips or for regular commuting to essential places of work that have been allowed to stay open.
However, 900,000 permits are to be revoked because people applied using false information, such as digits instead of surnames, or incorrect passport or tax numbers, Moscow’s virus task force said.
Internet freedom advocates have said that the applications could be used to harvest data not already held, such as addresses.
Some people keep these from the authorities if they can, because they fear being scammed or subjected to various kinds of extortion if the information is stolen, illegally bought or passed on.
“Of course, all these problems ... such as questions of privacy and inappropriate surveillance and use of confidential data have come to the fore,” said Sarkis Darbinyan, a lawyer for Roskomsvoboda, a group that monitors Internet freedom.
He and others have said that it is unclear how the data would be used — or protected.
Officials have said that such fears are unfounded and that the system is simply needed to help enforce lockdown measures.
Traffic police have set up checkpoints on roads coming into the city, saying that they will not let anyone in without a permit.
“If any data is entered incorrectly or if it turns out to be false, the pass will be canceled, and citizens who provide the false information will be held administratively liable,” city official Eduard Lysenko said.
The Web site issuing permits was briefly unavailable on Monday because of what officials said was sustained hacking attacks, but it was online again by the end of the day.
Hundreds of thousands of Muscovites left for the countryside at the end of last month, just before the start of city-wide closures and restrictions on movement.
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,
Four years ago, when Master of None co-creator Alan Yang (楊維榕) started writing a film loosely based on his Taiwanese father, Hollywood was not exactly clamoring for Asian American stories. Crazy Rich Asians had not made more than US$200 million, The Farewell was only a This American Life episode and Parasite had not yet swept the Oscars. It was a long shot that Tigertail would even get made, let alone with a partner like Netflix, where it is available to stream as of today. “This was a crazy, crazy choice on my part to write a movie with no white people in
GLASS CEILING: The Women’s Party’s has a tough battle ahead in the socially traditional and patriarchal society in which women make up just 17% of assembly seats South Korea is regularly ranked lowest in the developed world for gender equality, but for the first time, a feminist party is seeking parliamentary seats at Wednesday’s election, accusing the political establishment of having failed women. The Women’s Party was founded last month on International Women’s Day on the back of a surge of anger over the nation’s spycam porn epidemic and other crimes, and against a backdrop of an enduring pay gap, and employment and childcare issues. However, it has a mountain to climb. It has put forward four candidates in the proportional representation section of the vote, and will need 3