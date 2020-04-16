Moscow permit plan fuels surveillance fears

UNCLEAR PROTECTIONS: People keep data such as addresses from the authorities if they can as they fear being scammed or subjected to various kinds of extortion

Moscow authorities on Tuesday said that they had revoked 900,000 travel permits for use during a coronavirus lockdown because they contained false data, fueling fears that the state is using the epidemic to tighten surveillance of its citizens.

Like the residents of many other regions, 12.7 million Muscovites have been told not to leave home except to buy food, get urgent medical treatment or walk the dog.

From yesterday, anyone traveling by vehicle or public transport needs to show a permit in the form of a machine-readable quick response codes.

A police officer stops a motorist at a check point in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Moscow officials said that 3.2 million lockdown passes have been issued, either for one-off trips or for regular commuting to essential places of work that have been allowed to stay open.

However, 900,000 permits are to be revoked because people applied using false information, such as digits instead of surnames, or incorrect passport or tax numbers, Moscow’s virus task force said.

Internet freedom advocates have said that the applications could be used to harvest data not already held, such as addresses.

Some people keep these from the authorities if they can, because they fear being scammed or subjected to various kinds of extortion if the information is stolen, illegally bought or passed on.

“Of course, all these problems ... such as questions of privacy and inappropriate surveillance and use of confidential data have come to the fore,” said Sarkis Darbinyan, a lawyer for Roskomsvoboda, a group that monitors Internet freedom.

He and others have said that it is unclear how the data would be used — or protected.

Officials have said that such fears are unfounded and that the system is simply needed to help enforce lockdown measures.

Traffic police have set up checkpoints on roads coming into the city, saying that they will not let anyone in without a permit.

“If any data is entered incorrectly or if it turns out to be false, the pass will be canceled, and citizens who provide the false information will be held administratively liable,” city official Eduard Lysenko said.

The Web site issuing permits was briefly unavailable on Monday because of what officials said was sustained hacking attacks, but it was online again by the end of the day.

Hundreds of thousands of Muscovites left for the countryside at the end of last month, just before the start of city-wide closures and restrictions on movement.