Armed men on Tuesday boarded a Hong Kong-flagged tanker ship off the coast of Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, holding the ship for a short time before releasing it amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the US, authorities said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the seizure, although suspicion fell on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Iranian officials and state media did not immediately acknowledge the incident and the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, based on Bahrain off the coast of Saudi Arabia, did not respond to a request for comment.
The incident comes after private maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global warned of suspicious incidents over the past few days near the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of all oil is traded.
The incident happened near Iran’s Ras al-Kuh coast.
The vessel “had been boarded by armed men while at anchor,” the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations organization said in an alert. “All vessels in the vicinity are to stay vigilant and to report any incidents.”
The organization later said that the ship had been released and was underway under its captain’s control, without elaborating.
Dryad Global identified the ship as the Hong Kong-flagged SC Taipei bound for Saudi Arabia and said the 22 crew members were Chinese.
The SC Taipei’s satellite tracking beacon showed it off the coast of Iran in the general vicinity of the warning, data on the Web site MarineTraffic.com showed.
The ship’s owners could not be immediately reached, although a UN database lists a mail-forwarding address for the owners that is associated with Shanghai-based Aoxing Ship Management.
The US Department of State last month sanctioned Aoxing Ship Management for “knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran,” despite US sanctions.
The quick release of the ship suggests that Iran realized only after the fact that it had seized a Chinese vessel, rather than a Western one, as in previous incidents.
Iran has increasingly relied on China amid US sanctions over its nuclear program.
“At a time when China still buys Iranian oil and Iran has few international friends, such a move would be highly irregular and would not further Iran’s interests,” Dryad Global said.
Even as both face the same invisible enemy in the COVID-19 pandemic, Iran and the US remain locked in retaliatory pressure campaigns that view the outbreak as just the latest battleground.
Online video and Iranian media reports suggest that Iran has deployed Fajr-5 missile batteries on beaches along the Strait of Hormuz.
Dryad Global has previously reported maritime incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
Two boats with a raised ladder on March 27 approached a US-flagged container ship, while Revolutionary Guard vessels approached a ship on April 2, the firm said.
“The detention of a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz would fit comfortably within previous Iranian intent and capability ... and would provide an opportune ‘opening salvo’ in an Iranian attempt to release the pressures the country currently faces,” Dryad Global said on Tuesday.
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,
Four years ago, when Master of None co-creator Alan Yang (楊維榕) started writing a film loosely based on his Taiwanese father, Hollywood was not exactly clamoring for Asian American stories. Crazy Rich Asians had not made more than US$200 million, The Farewell was only a This American Life episode and Parasite had not yet swept the Oscars. It was a long shot that Tigertail would even get made, let alone with a partner like Netflix, where it is available to stream as of today. “This was a crazy, crazy choice on my part to write a movie with no white people in
GLASS CEILING: The Women’s Party’s has a tough battle ahead in the socially traditional and patriarchal society in which women make up just 17% of assembly seats South Korea is regularly ranked lowest in the developed world for gender equality, but for the first time, a feminist party is seeking parliamentary seats at Wednesday’s election, accusing the political establishment of having failed women. The Women’s Party was founded last month on International Women’s Day on the back of a surge of anger over the nation’s spycam porn epidemic and other crimes, and against a backdrop of an enduring pay gap, and employment and childcare issues. However, it has a mountain to climb. It has put forward four candidates in the proportional representation section of the vote, and will need 3