China official urges HK to pass national security law

‘RULE OF LAW’: Luo Huining said that national security was an obvious shortcoming in the territory, adding that the well-being of all Hong Kongers could be threatened

Reuters, HONG KONG





China’s most senior official in Hong Kong yesterday said that the territory should work to introduce national security legislation “as soon as possible,” as violent protests last year had undermined its rule of law, prosperity and stability.

Hong Kong Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government Director Luo Huining (駱惠寧) made the remarks during a speech commemorating China’s National Security Education Day.

In some of his strongest comments since taking office in January, Luo said national security was an obvious shortcoming in the territory and criticized what he described as foreign forces interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs.

“If the anthill eroding the rule of law is not cleared, the dam of national security will be destroyed and the well-being of all Hong Kong residents will be damaged,” Luo said. “There’s a need to put effort into maintaining the national security legal system and enforcement system as soon as possible.”

Previous attempts to draft a new national security law for Hong Kong, known as Article 23, were met with mass protests in 2003 and abandoned.

The former British colony in 1997 returned to Beijing’s control under a “one country, two systems” formula, which guarantees it broad freedoms not seen in mainland China, and its high degree of autonomy is widely seen as key to its prosperity as an international financial hub.

The Hong Kong Bar Association on Tuesday called on Beijing to “exercise restraint” in its comments on affairs in Hong Kong, adding that its views could be perceived as interference.

Three of Hong Kong’s top judges told Reuters for a special report published on Tuesday that the independence of the territory’s judicial system was under assault from the Chinese Communist Party leadership in Beijing.

The judiciary, they said, was in a fight for its survival.

Anti-government protests escalated in June last year and evolved over the months into a broad pro-democracy campaign, with many activists also angry about what they see as Beijing’s tightening grip over the territory.

While the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions aimed at stemming it have seen a lull in protests in the past few months, the unrest posed the biggest political challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee (李家超), speaking at the same event as Luo, expressed concern over “homegrown terrorism” in the territory, while Hong Kong Police Commissioner Chris Tang (鄧炳強) said violent protests would not be tolerated.

China has also removed Yang Jian (楊健), vice director of the liaison office, from his post, the Chinese State Council said yesterday.