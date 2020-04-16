The Australian city of Wagga Wagga has moved to formally sever ties with its sister cities in China, based on a report that says the country’s regime is responsible for “death and destruction” from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The council vote was pushed through with the support of three conservative councilors, while others, including Wagga Wagga Mayor Greg Conkey, were absent or unable to vote.
Wes Fang, a Wagga Wagga-based National Party member of the New South Wales Legislative Council, said that the decision was “nothing short of appalling.”
Wagga Wagga Councilor Paul Funnell, a former president of the Democratic Labour Party, tabled a report to Tuesday night’s council meeting proposing to end the sister city relationship with China’s Kunming, as well as friendly relationships with the city of Tieling and Jiangsu Province.
“We are therefore in relations with the totalitarian communist regime of the People’s Republic of China,” Funnell wrote.
“This is the same Chinese communist government that delights in lies, subterfuge and coverups, for example by now trying to claim that the US military is responsible for the spread of COVID-19. This very regime has brought death and destruction across the world with COVID-19,” he wrote.
“We must show solidarity with all the victims of COVID-19, health care workers, frontline services, and also to our sister city and friends in places such as Fort Leavenworth in the United States. We must not show solidarity with the very regime that bears ultimate responsibility,” he wrote.
Given the way the vote was passed — a three-three tie, decided by the casting vote of an acting chair — it will likely be subject to a rescission motion in the coming weeks.
Vanessa Keenan, one of three councilors to oppose the motion, said that she was appalled by the motion.
“It’s disgraceful that fear and hatred are being fueled in our community by this meaningless action,” she said.
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,
Four years ago, when Master of None co-creator Alan Yang (楊維榕) started writing a film loosely based on his Taiwanese father, Hollywood was not exactly clamoring for Asian American stories. Crazy Rich Asians had not made more than US$200 million, The Farewell was only a This American Life episode and Parasite had not yet swept the Oscars. It was a long shot that Tigertail would even get made, let alone with a partner like Netflix, where it is available to stream as of today. “This was a crazy, crazy choice on my part to write a movie with no white people in
GLASS CEILING: The Women’s Party’s has a tough battle ahead in the socially traditional and patriarchal society in which women make up just 17% of assembly seats South Korea is regularly ranked lowest in the developed world for gender equality, but for the first time, a feminist party is seeking parliamentary seats at Wednesday’s election, accusing the political establishment of having failed women. The Women’s Party was founded last month on International Women’s Day on the back of a surge of anger over the nation’s spycam porn epidemic and other crimes, and against a backdrop of an enduring pay gap, and employment and childcare issues. However, it has a mountain to climb. It has put forward four candidates in the proportional representation section of the vote, and will need 3