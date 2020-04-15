Virus Outbreak: Philippines steps up virus testing

HIDDEN CASES: Initial tests are to focus on Metro Manila, with modeling figures suggesting 75% of infections, or 15,000 people, have yet to be detected

Reuters, MANILA





The Philippines yesterday introduced a more aggressive testing program for COVID-19 to locate as many as 15,000 unknown infections, despite having implemented some of Asia’s strictest and earliest lockdown measures.

Authorities have targeted several phases of ramped-up testing, starting yesterday with 8,000 people working at or admitted to Metro Manila hospitals that were treating patients of COVID-19, a disease that has so far infected 5,223 people locally and killed 335.

Although the Philippines has Southeast Asia’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and 37 percent of its known fatalities, the government believes its swift move to close borders and put half its population under home quarantine might have averted a far greater toll and a healthcare disaster.

Vehicles wait in line at a checkpoint at the border between Las Pinas, Metro Manila, and Cavite province yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Philippine Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, chief implementer of the National Task Force COVID-19, said that modeling suggested 75 percent of infections — or 15,000 people — had yet to be detected, so a big testing push in the capital could be decisive.

“Our strategy is Metro Manila first because this is the epicenter,” Galvez said on radio. “When we test Manila, we can win this battle against COVID.”

The government has been criticized for being too slow with testing but has quickly gained ground since the start of this month due to increases in test kits and laboratory capacity. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday approved the procurement of an additional 900,000 kits, on top of 100,000 now in use.

The number of people tested stood at 33,814 as of April Sunday, a 10-fold increase from March 29, although still far short of the 110,000 in Vietnam, which has 265 cases and no reported deaths.

Citing expert projections, Philippine Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the local lockdown, which started five days after confirmation of the first domestic transmission on March 7, might have prevented between 1.9 million and 8.3 million COVID-19 infections.

The government has stressed that it is not mass testing, but using a targeted, risk-based approach, starting with the most vulnerable and aiming for 8,000 tests daily.

It wants to test more in areas with known outbreaks, or people showing symptoms, then isolate them at new treatment centers being prepared in stadiums and conference centers until their recovery.

“This is where the quarantine facilities will come in handy, so we can unclog the already overheating health system,” task force spokesman Restituto Padilla said. “We can maximize available test kits and flatten the curve.”

In related news, the Philippine government is to extend 51 billion pesos (US$1 billion) in wage subsidy to 3.4 million workers in small businesses, adding to the costs of a lockdown that has shut the nation’s economic engine.

The government will prioritize 2.6 million whose employers have updated tax payments and pension fund contributions, Undersecretary of Finance Karl Kendrick Chua said in a late Monday briefing with Duterte.

The subsidy will be as much as 8,000 pesos for every qualified person for two months, according to a separate statement.

Duterte had budgeted about 200 billion pesos in cash assistance to lower-income workers as the lockdown of Luzon island, home to half of the population and which accounts for 70 percent of economic output, shut thousands of businesses, putting jobs at risk.

While restrictions in Luzon that started in the middle of last month are scheduled to be in place until the end of thi month, Duterte said that he could lift the quarantine nex month if a form of an “antibody” cure against the novel coronavirus becomes available.

He did not specify the treatment.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg