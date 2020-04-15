Police launch new Pell investigation

The Guardian





Cardinal George Pell is being investigated by police over a new allegation of child sexual abuse, News Corp outlets reported.

Pell was on Tuesday last week released from jail after the Australian High Court acquitted him on five child sexual abuse charges.

Pell, 78, spent more than 400 days in jail after being convicted by a jury in December 2018.

A worker arrives to cover graffiti at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne on Wednesday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

The court acquitted Pell after finding that the jury should have held reasonable doubt as to his guilt.

Pell has given an exclusive interview to his long-time friend and supporter from Sky News, Andrew Bolt, which was scheduled to air last night.

The Herald Sun yesterday reported that Pell was being investigated by police over an incident in the 1970s, when Pell was a priest in the Victorian town of Ballarat.

The report did not suggest the allegation was true, and Pell has always vehemently denied all allegations of sexual abuse against him.

“Victoria Police will not be providing any comment in relation to these allegations,” a spokesman said.

Guardian Australia has contacted the Catholic archdiocese of Sydney for comment.

Pell’s spokeswoman, Katrina Lee, was quoted by the Herald Sun as saying: “In any police matter, there should be due process through the proper channels.”

Pell might also face a number of civil cases.

In a preview of the Pell interview released by Sky News, Bolt alluded to the possibility of new investigations and said that Pell would respond to questions about Victoria Police in the interview.

In the preview Bolt asks Pell: “How would you react if the Victorian police were to keep trawling for victims, keep trawling for attempts to prosecute you?”

Pell says: “Well, I wouldn’t be entirely surprised, but who knows. That’s their business.”

At a media conference yesterday afternoon, Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton was asked for his response to allegations that the police have a vendetta against Pell.

“I don’t have any comments to make at all in respect to Cardinal Pell,” Patton said.

Bolt wrote numerous opinion pieces in support of Pell before the criminal case had concluded.

The conclusion of Pell’s criminal trial last week sparked renewed calls for Australian Attorney General Christian Porter to release redacted sections of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse’s final report that related to Pell.

The commission published its final report in 2017, but pages relating to Pell were blanked out so as not to jeopardize his criminal case.

However, a new criminal investigation might place the release of the commission report in doubt. The redacted section examines the actions of Catholic Church authorities in Ballarat, including at the time when Pell was a priest in the region.

Pell was questioned by the commission in 2016 on what he knew about notorious pedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale, who was a friend of Pell’s at the time in Ballarat.

“It was a sad story and of not much interest to me. I had no reason to turn my mind to the evils Ridsdale had perpetrated,” Pell said.

Pell shared a house with Ridsdale and sat on a committee of priests who made decisions to move Ridsdale from parish to parish.

The comment to the commission from Pell drew the ire of Bolt at the time, who said that it revealed Pell was lying about or “dangerously indifferent” to the abuse occurring around him.

However, he rowed back on those comments just one day later, saying: “I feel embarrassed, because I think I’ve joined the pack attacking Pell.”

Bolt secured an exclusive interview with Pell in 2016 after Pell concluded giving evidence to the commission.