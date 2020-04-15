Cardinal George Pell is being investigated by police over a new allegation of child sexual abuse, News Corp outlets reported.
Pell was on Tuesday last week released from jail after the Australian High Court acquitted him on five child sexual abuse charges.
Pell, 78, spent more than 400 days in jail after being convicted by a jury in December 2018.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The court acquitted Pell after finding that the jury should have held reasonable doubt as to his guilt.
Pell has given an exclusive interview to his long-time friend and supporter from Sky News, Andrew Bolt, which was scheduled to air last night.
The Herald Sun yesterday reported that Pell was being investigated by police over an incident in the 1970s, when Pell was a priest in the Victorian town of Ballarat.
The report did not suggest the allegation was true, and Pell has always vehemently denied all allegations of sexual abuse against him.
“Victoria Police will not be providing any comment in relation to these allegations,” a spokesman said.
Guardian Australia has contacted the Catholic archdiocese of Sydney for comment.
Pell’s spokeswoman, Katrina Lee, was quoted by the Herald Sun as saying: “In any police matter, there should be due process through the proper channels.”
Pell might also face a number of civil cases.
In a preview of the Pell interview released by Sky News, Bolt alluded to the possibility of new investigations and said that Pell would respond to questions about Victoria Police in the interview.
In the preview Bolt asks Pell: “How would you react if the Victorian police were to keep trawling for victims, keep trawling for attempts to prosecute you?”
Pell says: “Well, I wouldn’t be entirely surprised, but who knows. That’s their business.”
At a media conference yesterday afternoon, Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton was asked for his response to allegations that the police have a vendetta against Pell.
“I don’t have any comments to make at all in respect to Cardinal Pell,” Patton said.
Bolt wrote numerous opinion pieces in support of Pell before the criminal case had concluded.
The conclusion of Pell’s criminal trial last week sparked renewed calls for Australian Attorney General Christian Porter to release redacted sections of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse’s final report that related to Pell.
The commission published its final report in 2017, but pages relating to Pell were blanked out so as not to jeopardize his criminal case.
However, a new criminal investigation might place the release of the commission report in doubt. The redacted section examines the actions of Catholic Church authorities in Ballarat, including at the time when Pell was a priest in the region.
Pell was questioned by the commission in 2016 on what he knew about notorious pedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale, who was a friend of Pell’s at the time in Ballarat.
“It was a sad story and of not much interest to me. I had no reason to turn my mind to the evils Ridsdale had perpetrated,” Pell said.
Pell shared a house with Ridsdale and sat on a committee of priests who made decisions to move Ridsdale from parish to parish.
The comment to the commission from Pell drew the ire of Bolt at the time, who said that it revealed Pell was lying about or “dangerously indifferent” to the abuse occurring around him.
However, he rowed back on those comments just one day later, saying: “I feel embarrassed, because I think I’ve joined the pack attacking Pell.”
Bolt secured an exclusive interview with Pell in 2016 after Pell concluded giving evidence to the commission.
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them
Four years ago, when Master of None co-creator Alan Yang (楊維榕) started writing a film loosely based on his Taiwanese father, Hollywood was not exactly clamoring for Asian American stories. Crazy Rich Asians had not made more than US$200 million, The Farewell was only a This American Life episode and Parasite had not yet swept the Oscars. It was a long shot that Tigertail would even get made, let alone with a partner like Netflix, where it is available to stream as of today. “This was a crazy, crazy choice on my part to write a movie with no white people in
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,