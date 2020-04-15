China pledged to ease health measures on Africans in Guangzhou, as the country sought to resolve a dispute that could set back Beijing’s diplomatic outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government has treated foreigners equally and attaches great importance to their life and health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said in a statement posted late on Sunday.
“We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination,” Zhao said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
African leaders alleged discrimination against their citizens by city authorities in measures to stem the spread of imported COVID-19 cases, saying Africans were mistreated, evicted from hotels and forcefully tested for the virus.
Meanwhile, McDonald’s China apologized on Monday after one of the chain’s Guangzhou restaurants refused to serve black customers.
African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed “extreme concern” to Chinese Ambassador to the AU Liu Yuxi (劉豫錫) about “allegations of maltreatment of Africans” in Guangzhou.
In a tweet Saturday, he said that the African Group in Beijing was engaging with the Chinese government.
South Africa, the current African Union chair, separately expressed concern about “alleged ill-treatment of African nationals in China, including the forceful testing, quarantining for COVID-19 and other inhuman treatment.”
The country called for an investigation into the matter, according to a statement from the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
McDonald’s China said that it had closed a restaurant in Guangzhou on Sunday for a half day of diversity and inclusion training after an investigation confirmed social media reports that it was barring black customers.
“We apologize unreservedly to the individual and our customers. The restaurant has been ordered to stop immediately such actions,” McDonald’s China said on Monday.
The episode underscores the complexity of Beijing’s challenge to manage the fallout from a disease first discovered in December in Wuhan, China.
China has dispatched medical supplies and shared expert advice to assist Africa, where Beijing’s fiscal and infrastructure support has long been a source of both praise and criticism.
Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong (陳曉東) on Monday told more than 20 ambassadors from African countries that authorities in Guangdong would ease “health management” measures — an apparent reference to quarantines — of Africans.
The province planned to gradually remove the restrictions, except for confirmed patients, suspected patients and others with close contacts, Chen said, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s Web site late on Monday.
Zhao separately hit back on Monday at the US Department of State for a statement on Saturday saying that the incidents involving Africans in China were “a sad reminder of how hollow” Beijing’s ties to the continent were.
“The US is immoral and irresponsible to sensationalize the situation and it won’t succeed in sabotaging China-Africa relations,” Zhao told a regular briefing in Beijing.
Guangzhou has confirmed a total of 119 imported cases of COVID-19, with 25 being foreign nationals, Guangzhou Mayor Wen Guohui (溫國輝) told a news conference on Sunday, adding that the Guangzhou City Government has treated all foreigners equally.
“Guangzhou is an open-minded metropolis,” he said. “It’s our consistent principle to have zero tolerance for discriminatory comments and behavior.”
However, Xinhua news agency yesterday reported that the city said 111 Africans had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them
Four years ago, when Master of None co-creator Alan Yang (楊維榕) started writing a film loosely based on his Taiwanese father, Hollywood was not exactly clamoring for Asian American stories. Crazy Rich Asians had not made more than US$200 million, The Farewell was only a This American Life episode and Parasite had not yet swept the Oscars. It was a long shot that Tigertail would even get made, let alone with a partner like Netflix, where it is available to stream as of today. “This was a crazy, crazy choice on my part to write a movie with no white people in
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,