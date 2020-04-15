Virus Outbreak: PRC promises Africans equal treatment

GUANGZHOU DISCRIMINATION: Africans in the city say they have been mistreated, evicted from hotels and forcefully tested for COVID-19, but Beijing has denied abuse

Bloomberg





China pledged to ease health measures on Africans in Guangzhou, as the country sought to resolve a dispute that could set back Beijing’s diplomatic outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has treated foreigners equally and attaches great importance to their life and health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said in a statement posted late on Sunday.

“We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination,” Zhao said.

An African man, third left, stands in a hotel under lockdown in Yaotai Community, close to the so-called “African Village” in Guangzhou, China, on Wednesday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

African leaders alleged discrimination against their citizens by city authorities in measures to stem the spread of imported COVID-19 cases, saying Africans were mistreated, evicted from hotels and forcefully tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s China apologized on Monday after one of the chain’s Guangzhou restaurants refused to serve black customers.

African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed “extreme concern” to Chinese Ambassador to the AU Liu Yuxi (劉豫錫) about “allegations of maltreatment of Africans” in Guangzhou.

In a tweet Saturday, he said that the African Group in Beijing was engaging with the Chinese government.

South Africa, the current African Union chair, separately expressed concern about “alleged ill-treatment of African nationals in China, including the forceful testing, quarantining for COVID-19 and other inhuman treatment.”

The country called for an investigation into the matter, according to a statement from the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

McDonald’s China said that it had closed a restaurant in Guangzhou on Sunday for a half day of diversity and inclusion training after an investigation confirmed social media reports that it was barring black customers.

“We apologize unreservedly to the individual and our customers. The restaurant has been ordered to stop immediately such actions,” McDonald’s China said on Monday.

The episode underscores the complexity of Beijing’s challenge to manage the fallout from a disease first discovered in December in Wuhan, China.

China has dispatched medical supplies and shared expert advice to assist Africa, where Beijing’s fiscal and infrastructure support has long been a source of both praise and criticism.

Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong (陳曉東) on Monday told more than 20 ambassadors from African countries that authorities in Guangdong would ease “health management” measures — an apparent reference to quarantines — of Africans.

The province planned to gradually remove the restrictions, except for confirmed patients, suspected patients and others with close contacts, Chen said, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s Web site late on Monday.

Zhao separately hit back on Monday at the US Department of State for a statement on Saturday saying that the incidents involving Africans in China were “a sad reminder of how hollow” Beijing’s ties to the continent were.

“The US is immoral and irresponsible to sensationalize the situation and it won’t succeed in sabotaging China-Africa relations,” Zhao told a regular briefing in Beijing.

Guangzhou has confirmed a total of 119 imported cases of COVID-19, with 25 being foreign nationals, Guangzhou Mayor Wen Guohui (溫國輝) told a news conference on Sunday, adding that the Guangzhou City Government has treated all foreigners equally.

“Guangzhou is an open-minded metropolis,” he said. “It’s our consistent principle to have zero tolerance for discriminatory comments and behavior.”

However, Xinhua news agency yesterday reported that the city said 111 Africans had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Additional reporting by Reuters