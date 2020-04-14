Virus Outbreak: Fauci says ‘rolling’ US restart possible

MAYBE NEXT MONTH: The US’ top infectious disease expert said that parts of the nation could reopen, provided infected people are quickly identified and isolated

AP, WASHINGTON





New cases of COVID-19 are certain to arise when restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus are eased, said Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert for the US.

However, Fauci on Sunday said that the economy in parts of the country could have a “rolling re-entry” as early as next month, provided health authorities can quickly identify and isolate people who would inevitably be infected.

Fauci also said he “can’t guarantee” that it will be safe for Americans to vote in person in the US presidential elections on Nov. 3.

Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attends a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg

When asked on CNN if earlier action on “social distancing” and “stay at home” policies could have saved lives, Fauci responded in part: “It’s very difficult to go back and say that. I mean, obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated.”

US President Donald Trump, who has been chafing at criticism that he did not do enough early on to fight the coronavirus, later reposted a tweet that referenced Fauci’s comments and that said “Time to #FireFauci.”

The US president again pointed to his decision in late January to restrict travel from China, writing: “Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up.”

The tweet was one of several that Trump posted on Sunday that defended his handling of the virus outbreak and blamed others for missteps.

Rather than flipping a switch to reopen the entire country, Fauci said a gradual process would be required based on the status of the pandemic in various parts of the US and the availability of rapid, widespread testing.

Once the number of people who are seriously ill sharply declines, officials can begin to “think about a gradual re-entry of some sort of normality, some rolling re-entry,” Fauci said.

In some places that might occur as soon as next month, he said.

“We are hoping that, at the end of the month, we could look around and say, OK, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on? If so, do it. If not, then just continue to hunker down,” Fauci said.

Whenever restrictions ease, “we know that there will be people who will be getting infected. I mean, that is just reality,” he said.

Social distancing guidelines from Trump are set to expire on April 30.

Trump is eager to restart the US economy, which has stalled as most Americans are under orders to stay at home to help slow the virus’ spread.

However, governors would have a lot to say about when to ease restrictions in their states, and the governors of Maryland and New Jersey on Sunday said that they are not likely to do so until widespread testing is available.

“The question is how fast we can get enough tests up to speed in order to help us get to the point where we are able to do all of those things,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said.

He said he has set no “artificial deadline.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the risks of reopening too soon are dangerously high.

“And I fear, if we open up too early, and we have not sufficiently made that health recovery and cracked the back of this virus, that we could be pouring gasoline on the fire, even inadvertently,” Murphy said.

Increased testing would allow authorities to identify, isolate and trace the contacts of people who are newly infected, Fauci said.