As Spain enters its second month of lockdown, some businesses that cannot operate remotely, including construction and manufacturing, were yesterday allowed to reopen, sparking criticism from some regional leaders who fear a resurgence of the outbreak.
However, the majority of the population are still confined to their homes, while shops, bars and public spaces are to remain closed until at least April 26.
Spanish Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska told Cadena Ser radio station that police started handing out millions of masks early in the morning across regions that are not observing a public holiday.
“The health of workers must be guaranteed. If this is minimally affected, the activity cannot restart,” he said.
One company that is reopening, Burgos-based industrial group Nicolas Correa, said it would take measures to prioritize the health of its staff.
“We will continue to work in shifts, with staggered entries and exits to avoid concentrations of staff,” it said, adding that all workers would be provided with protective equipment.
Reuters TV footage showed only a few commuters coming in and out of the main entrance of Madrid’s usually bustling Atocha train station.
Road traffic was light too, with mainly public buses passing by, in contrast to the customary morning jams seen just a month ago.
Spain’s cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 17,489 yesterday, up 17 from 16,972 on Sunday, the Spanish Ministry of Health said.
Confirmed cases totaled 169,496, up from 166,019 the previous day, it said.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday said that the decision to restart some sectors was taken after consulting a committee of experts.
Any further winding down would depend on gains made against the virus, he said.
“We are still far from victory, from the moment when we can pick up our normal lives again, but we have made the first decisive steps in the path towards victory,” Sanchez said.
However, some regional leaders criticized the moves, fearing a resurgence of the outbreak.
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them