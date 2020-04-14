Virus Outbreak: Some Spaniards head back to work as lockdown eased

Reuters, MADRID





As Spain enters its second month of lockdown, some businesses that cannot operate remotely, including construction and manufacturing, were yesterday allowed to reopen, sparking criticism from some regional leaders who fear a resurgence of the outbreak.

However, the majority of the population are still confined to their homes, while shops, bars and public spaces are to remain closed until at least April 26.

Spanish Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska told Cadena Ser radio station that police started handing out millions of masks early in the morning across regions that are not observing a public holiday.

“The health of workers must be guaranteed. If this is minimally affected, the activity cannot restart,” he said.

One company that is reopening, Burgos-based industrial group Nicolas Correa, said it would take measures to prioritize the health of its staff.

“We will continue to work in shifts, with staggered entries and exits to avoid concentrations of staff,” it said, adding that all workers would be provided with protective equipment.

Reuters TV footage showed only a few commuters coming in and out of the main entrance of Madrid’s usually bustling Atocha train station.

Road traffic was light too, with mainly public buses passing by, in contrast to the customary morning jams seen just a month ago.

Spain’s cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 17,489 yesterday, up 17 from 16,972 on Sunday, the Spanish Ministry of Health said.

Confirmed cases totaled 169,496, up from 166,019 the previous day, it said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday said that the decision to restart some sectors was taken after consulting a committee of experts.

Any further winding down would depend on gains made against the virus, he said.

“We are still far from victory, from the moment when we can pick up our normal lives again, but we have made the first decisive steps in the path towards victory,” Sanchez said.

However, some regional leaders criticized the moves, fearing a resurgence of the outbreak.