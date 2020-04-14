Iran’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has risen to 4,585, with 111 more overnight, a Ministry of Health official said yesterday, adding that the total number of infected cases had reached 73,303 in the most-affected Middle Eastern nation.
On Sunday, the government lifted a ban on travel between cities within Iranian provinces, while restrictions on trips between provinces are to end on Monday next week, state media reported.
“45,983 of those infected with the virus have recovered ... There were 1,617 new infected cases in the past 24 hours,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran’s health minister, said on Twitter.
Photo: AFP
Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told Iranian state TV that 3,877 of those infected with the virus were in a critical condition.
State TV showed streets packed with people, crowded buses and subway cars in several cities as so-called low-risk businesses — including many shops and workshops — have reopened across Iran from Saturday, with the exception of the capital, Tehran, where they are to resume activities from Saturday.
Some health officials and experts have warned the government about a second wave of COVID-19 that they said could hit Tehran hard.
Coronavirus Taskforce of Tehran head Alireza Zali called on people to stay at home.
Businesses and services seen as high-risk, including theaters, swimming pools, saunas, beauty salons, schools, shopping centers and restaurants, have yet to reopen.
Iran’s clerical rulers, who have been struggling to curb the spread of the disease, are concerned that measures to limit public activities could wreck an economy that has already been battered by US sanctions.
“We have to fight against the coronavirus and the virus of sanctions together,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in a televised weekly news conference.
Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.
Iranian authorities have blamed the sanctions for hampering their efforts to combat the disease. However, Iran’s leaders have rejected Washington’s offer of humanitarian assistance to contain the outbreak.
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them