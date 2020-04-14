India and Pakistan are planning to partially open up some parts of the economy, officials in the two countries said yesterday, as the costs of harsh lockdowns to limit the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic mount across the region.
Indian officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the nation increased to 9,152 yesterday, including 308 deaths, a swift rise from fewer than 1,000 two weeks ago, even though the country of 1.3 billion people is under a sweeping 21-day lockdown.
However, the shutdown has left millions of people without work and the World Bank forecast India’s economic growth could drop to 1.5 percent to 2.8 percent in the fiscal year that started on April 1, the weakest pace in three decades.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his Cabinet to come up with plans to open up some crucial industries as the livelihoods of millions of people were at stake, a government source involved the deliberations said.
One plan is to restart some manufacturing in the autos, textiles, defense and electronics sectors, according to a government note that Reuters has reviewed.
Firms could start a quarter of their operations while ensuring social distancing, the note said.
“As the prime minister has indicated, we will have to move towards economic activity, while taking utmost care of the lockdown and social distancing,” Haryana State Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.
He said he planned to divide his state into three zones: a red zone where there have been the most COVID-19 cases, followed by orange with fewer cases, and green where no outbreak has been reported.
The federal government might employ a similar plan, officials said.
“In the green zone, small and medium industries will be allowed to start operations, provided the entrepreneur gives us an undertaking to fulfil the guidelines in letter and spirit. We want small industries to start operations at lower capacity first,” said Khattar, a close ally of Modi.
The lockdown ends at midnight today and Modi is due to take a decision on whether it should be extended. Several states have urged for an extension as the infection spreads through densely packed communities, but they also want a less sweeping shutdown.
Pakistan’s command and control authority, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and consisting of the civil and military leadership, was due to meet yesterday to decide whether to extend the countrywide lockdown beyond today, two Cabinet ministers said.
“I am sure we are going to have at least a 10-day extension, or a couple of weeks,” one of the ministers said.
He said the meeting would also give a go-ahead to seal virus hot spots, the pockets there is widespread incidence of the disease.
The ministers said the meeting would also lay out a plan to reopen some industries in phases, mainly construction and exports, adding that business owners would have to give undertakings to adhere to safety measures and ensure disinfection of their factories.
They will be allowed to function only with a reduced workforce.
Pakistan has recorded 5,374 cases of the virus, with 93 deaths.
“The biggest worry now is people dying of hunger. The dilemma on one side is stopping people dying from the virus, and on the other hand, preventing deaths from hunger as a result of the lockdown,” Khan said in a video message on Sunday.
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them