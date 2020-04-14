Virus Outbreak: China in control amid calls for debt relief in Africa

Reuters, JOHANNESBURG, BEIJING and WASHINGTON





Support is growing for debt relief to help the world’s poorest, indebted nations — most of them in Africa — confront the economic havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is one big question mark: China.

A two-decade lending spree has propelled China to the top of Africa’s creditor list and any comprehensive debt deal, including write-offs, would require Beijing to take a leading role and swallow losses, analysts say.

“China is in the driver’s seat, but this is going to require real pain for creditors and I’m not sure they’ve come to terms with that,” said Scott Morris, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development (CGD), a Washington think tank.

A shipment of medical supplies donated by Alibaba cofounder Jack Ma sits on the tarmac at Blaise Diagne International Airport near Thies, Senegal, on March 28. Photo: Reuters

Beijing is likely to endorse a temporary freeze on debt payments by African countries as part of an expected agreement by the G20 major economies this week, two sources familiar with the process told reporters.

Debt relief is the obvious next step, but China is unlikely to lead the charge on such a move, analysts say, despite the potential opportunity to burnish its soft-power credentials.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the China International Development Cooperation Agency did not respond to requests for comment.

Unlike major Western countries that granted debt relief in the past, a large part of China’s debt to Africa carries commercial terms.

China itself is still an emerging economy with per capita income last year of US$10,153, below the average of US$45,447 for the top seven major economies, IMF data showed.

“China is still a rising power, and it is only a recent ... entrant as a major financial partner in Africa,” said Yunnan Chen of the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), a London think tank. “It also needs to make financial and economic returns on its investments. We are very unlikely to see direct loan forgiveness for a substantial bulk of loans.”

With its own economy expected to contract for the first time in three decades, China has signaled little appetite to go beyond its well-worn playbook of bilateral negotiations with debt-distressed partners.

“We can’t answer to every debt relief request without detailed analysis,” said He Haifeng (何海峰), director of the Institute of Financial Policy at the Chinese Academy of Social Science, a government think tank. “Some of the requests could cause moral hazard.”

Wealthy governments watching their own economies lurch toward recession are unlikely to pour significant resources into debt relief if they think the money would indirectly support Chinese creditors, analysts say.

The IMF and World Bank are pushing for a payment moratorium on bilateral debt owed by the world’s poorest countries.

A Chinese official told reporters that Beijing was willing to work with borrowers on a bilateral basis and agreed that some countries should not be forced to service debt during the pandemic.

African finance ministers are calling for a US$100 billion stimulus package, of which US$44 billion would come from not servicing debt — bilateral, multilateral or commercial. They want some debt owed by Africa’s poorest nations canceled and the remainder converted into long-term, low-interest loans.

That is a big ask, experts said.

China’s government, banks and companies lent about US$143 billion to Africa from 2000 to 2017, much of it for large-scale infrastructure projects, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. By some estimates, Chinese lending now dwarfs World Bank loans in Africa.

The ODI estimates that lending from China makes up 33 percent of external debt in Kenya, 17 percent in Ethiopia and 10 percent in Nigeria.

Terms of Chinese lending have generally been favorable, although a CGD study published earlier this month found that they were consistently harder than World Bank terms.

Chinese institutions offered fewer grants; grace periods on loans were shorter, and the weighted mean interest rate was higher — 4.14 percent compared with the World Bank’s 2.1 percent.

Beijing has a history of working with struggling borrowers, but the process often aims to ease short-term pressure to ensure eventual repayment.

The New York-based Rhodium Group research firm, analyzing some recent negotiations between China and its borrowers, last year found that debt forgiveness was relatively common, although the sums involved were often small and paired with substantial additional lending.

In Sudan, for example, China wrote off US$160 million in 2017, 2.5 percent of the estimated US$6.5 billion it was owed.

Ghanan Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta last week said that China needed to do more.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said that the nation would engage its partners individually.