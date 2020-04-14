Virus Outbreak: Volunteers feed hungry animals at Nepalese shrine

AP, KATHMANDU





When COVID-19 came to Nepal, attention turned to an unlikely group of victims: hundreds of monkeys, cows and pigeons.

Normally, the animals are fed by thousands of devotees at the country’s most revered Hindu temple, Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu.

However, last month the Nepalese government ordered a complete lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. People were forbidden from leaving their homes. Temples closed. And the animals risked starvation.

A Nepalese volunteer feeds monkeys at Kathmandu’s Pashupatinath Temple on March 31 amid a COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: AP

Now, every morning and evening, a few guards, about a dozen staff and some volunteers come out to ensure that the animals survive.

“We are trying to make sure that these animals are not starving and they are taken care of,” said Pradeep Dhakal, an official of the Pashupatinath Development Trust, which controls the temple and surrounding areas.

Nepal has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one person has recovered.

The lockdown, imposed on March 24, banned all flights and ground transport, and closed markets, schools and offices.

It is common for devotees to feed cows, which are sacred and worshiped by the Hindus, and monkeys, which are believed to be descendants of the Hindu god Hanuman.

Cows line up the path leading to the temple and the banks of the Bagmati River, while monkeys roam freely around the forested hill next to the shrine.

Dry corn is spread out on the banks of the river for pigeons while a dough is made for cows from grain. Hundreds of monkeys mostly line up to receive food from volunteers wearing masks and rubber gloves.

Each meal takes about four to six sacks of food.

The monkeys have not attacked the volunteers, said Nivesh Dugar, an environmental engineer who is one of the volunteers.

In this difficult time, “we are just trying to help the animals survive,” Dugar said.