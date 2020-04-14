Virus Outbreak: ‘Ghosts’ help keep villagers indoors

Reuters, KEPUH, Indonesia





Kepuh village in Indonesia has been haunted by ghosts recently — mysterious white figures jumping out at unsuspecting passersby, then gliding off under a full-moon sky.

The village on Java has deployed a cast of “ghosts” to patrol the streets, hoping that age-old superstition can keep people indoors and safely away from COVID-19.

“We wanted to be different and create a deterrent effect because pocong are spooky and scary,” said Anjar Pancaningtyas, head of a village youth group that coordinated with the police on the initiative to promote social distancing.

Known as pocong, the ghostly figures are typically wrapped in white shrouds with powdered faces and kohl-rimmed eyes.

In local folklore they represent the trapped souls of the dead.

However, when they first started appearing this month they had the opposite effect: Instead of keeping people in they bought them out to catch a glimpse of the apparitions.

The organizers have since changed tack, launching surprise pocong patrols, with village volunteers playing the part of the ghosts.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has resisted a national lockdown to curb the disease, instead urging people to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

However, with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in Asia after China, some communities, such as Kepuh, have decided to take measures into their own hands, imposing the ghostly patrols, lockdowns and restricting movement in and out of their village.

“Residents still lack awareness about how to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease,” village head Priyadi said. “They want to live like normal, so it is very difficult for them to follow the instruction to stay at home.”

There are now 4,557 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, and 399 deaths, with fears the numbers could rise significantly. University of Indonesia researchers estimate there could be 140,000 deaths and 1.5 million cases by next month without tougher curbs on movement.

When reporters recently visited Kepuh village, the supernatural strategy seemed to be working, with villagers running off in fright when the ghosts materialized.

“Since the pocong appeared, parents and children have not left their homes,” resident Karno Supadmo said. “And people will not gather or stay on the streets after evening prayers.”