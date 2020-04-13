JAPAN
Abe video sparks anger
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday prompted an angry response from some Twitter users after sharing a video of himself lounging on a sofa with his dog, drinking tea and reading, along with a message telling people to stay at home. “Who do you think you are?” became a top trend on Twitter, with users saying Abe’s message ignored the plight of those who were struggling to make a living amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Abe’s video, which featured his pet dog, was a response to popular musician Gen Hoshino, who uploaded a video of himself singing about dancing indoors and invited people to collaborate. “At a time when people are fighting for survival, to show a video of such luxury ... one can’t help but wonder, ‘who do you think you are?’” one Twitter user said. The country has nearly 7,000 cases and 108 deaths, but the numbers are growing.
JAPAN
Groups issue warning
The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine have issued a joint statement warning about a “collapse of emergency medicine” in the country, which might lead to the collapse of medicine overall. The statement said many hospitals were turning away people rushed by ambulance, including those suffering strokes, heart attacks and external injuries. Some people who were turned away later turned out to have the coronavirus, it said. Masks and surgical gowns were running short, the statement added.
VENEZUELA
Lockdown extended
President Nicolas Maduro has extended a nationwide quarantine for another 30 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the crisis-stricken nation. Maduro announced the measure on Saturday, the same day a fourth shipment of medical supplies arrived from China to fight the virus. Officials have said that 175 people in the country have fallen ill and nine have died from the virus. Medical workers have said the country is vulnerable given the rampant malnutrition and poor condition of hospitals that lack basic supplies such as soap and water.
SRI LANKA
Church forgives bombers
The country’s Roman Catholic Church yesterday said that it had forgiven the suicide bombers behind the attacks that killed 279 people in Easter last year. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith told an Easter Mass — broadcast from a TV studio because of the pandemic — that “we offered love to the enemies who tried to destroy us.” “We forgave them,” he said, adding that instead of retaliating, the nation’s Catholic minority had contemplated Jesus’ message of hope, and reduced tensions. The bombers on April 21 last year targeted three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 279 people and wounding 593.
MEXICO
Journalist found dead
A journalist who disappeared more than a week ago in the southern Guerrero State was found dead close to where his family last saw him, a local prosecutor said on Saturday. Forensic tests on human remains in the seaside resort of Acapulco were identified as belonging to Victor Fernando Alvarez, who disappeared on April 2. He is confirmed as the second journalist to be murdered in the country this year following Maria Elena Ferral, who was shot dead by two assailants on motorbikes when getting into her car in Veracruz State last month.
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them