World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Abe video sparks anger

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday prompted an angry response from some Twitter users after sharing a video of himself lounging on a sofa with his dog, drinking tea and reading, along with a message telling people to stay at home. “Who do you think you are?” became a top trend on Twitter, with users saying Abe’s message ignored the plight of those who were struggling to make a living amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Abe’s video, which featured his pet dog, was a response to popular musician Gen Hoshino, who uploaded a video of himself singing about dancing indoors and invited people to collaborate. “At a time when people are fighting for survival, to show a video of such luxury ... one can’t help but wonder, ‘who do you think you are?’” one Twitter user said. The country has nearly 7,000 cases and 108 deaths, but the numbers are growing.

JAPAN

Groups issue warning

The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine have issued a joint statement warning about a “collapse of emergency medicine” in the country, which might lead to the collapse of medicine overall. The statement said many hospitals were turning away people rushed by ambulance, including those suffering strokes, heart attacks and external injuries. Some people who were turned away later turned out to have the coronavirus, it said. Masks and surgical gowns were running short, the statement added.

VENEZUELA

Lockdown extended

President Nicolas Maduro has extended a nationwide quarantine for another 30 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the crisis-stricken nation. Maduro announced the measure on Saturday, the same day a fourth shipment of medical supplies arrived from China to fight the virus. Officials have said that 175 people in the country have fallen ill and nine have died from the virus. Medical workers have said the country is vulnerable given the rampant malnutrition and poor condition of hospitals that lack basic supplies such as soap and water.

SRI LANKA

Church forgives bombers

The country’s Roman Catholic Church yesterday said that it had forgiven the suicide bombers behind the attacks that killed 279 people in Easter last year. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith told an Easter Mass — broadcast from a TV studio because of the pandemic — that “we offered love to the enemies who tried to destroy us.” “We forgave them,” he said, adding that instead of retaliating, the nation’s Catholic minority had contemplated Jesus’ message of hope, and reduced tensions. The bombers on April 21 last year targeted three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 279 people and wounding 593.

MEXICO

Journalist found dead

A journalist who disappeared more than a week ago in the southern Guerrero State was found dead close to where his family last saw him, a local prosecutor said on Saturday. Forensic tests on human remains in the seaside resort of Acapulco were identified as belonging to Victor Fernando Alvarez, who disappeared on April 2. He is confirmed as the second journalist to be murdered in the country this year following Maria Elena Ferral, who was shot dead by two assailants on motorbikes when getting into her car in Veracruz State last month.