Virus Outbreak: Singapore tightens virus restrictions

Bloomberg





Singapore is to start imposing fines on first-timers who flout “social distancing” rules, while those who are not wearing masks may be barred from entering some premises that provide essential services, as the spread of COVID-19 in the city-state shows few signs of abating.

“In theory, we could keep most places open, so long as safe distancing measures are strictly adhered to,” Singaporean Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong (黃循財) wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “But increasingly we see that this is hard to achieve.”

The city-state on Thursday reported its highest daily increase of infections, with more than 200 of the 287 new cases linked to foreign worker dormitories.

A woman looks at a closed public beach at East Coast Park in Singapore on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

The number of new cases were at 198 on Friday and 191 on Saturday, with many infections as yet unlinked to known clusters.

Starting yesterday, people visiting markets, convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping malls have to wear masks, or be denied entry, authorities said in a statement.

The Singaporean government, which has distributed masks to each household, is to make it compulsory to wear them on public transport after the partial lockdown is over and buses and trains become crowded again, Singaporean Minister of Transport Khaw Boon Wan (許文遠) said.

Enforcement officers would impose a fine of S$300 (US$212) even on first-time offenders who violate “circuit breaker” rules, Singaporean Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli wrote in a Facebook post.