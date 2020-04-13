Singapore is to start imposing fines on first-timers who flout “social distancing” rules, while those who are not wearing masks may be barred from entering some premises that provide essential services, as the spread of COVID-19 in the city-state shows few signs of abating.
“In theory, we could keep most places open, so long as safe distancing measures are strictly adhered to,” Singaporean Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong (黃循財) wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “But increasingly we see that this is hard to achieve.”
The city-state on Thursday reported its highest daily increase of infections, with more than 200 of the 287 new cases linked to foreign worker dormitories.
Photo: Reuters
The number of new cases were at 198 on Friday and 191 on Saturday, with many infections as yet unlinked to known clusters.
Starting yesterday, people visiting markets, convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping malls have to wear masks, or be denied entry, authorities said in a statement.
The Singaporean government, which has distributed masks to each household, is to make it compulsory to wear them on public transport after the partial lockdown is over and buses and trains become crowded again, Singaporean Minister of Transport Khaw Boon Wan (許文遠) said.
Enforcement officers would impose a fine of S$300 (US$212) even on first-time offenders who violate “circuit breaker” rules, Singaporean Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli wrote in a Facebook post.
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them